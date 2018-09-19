Growth, Change, Vision: What do Treasure Valley mayors think? Join our discussion.

Growth is arguably the hottest topic in the valley. How are Treasure Valley mayors working together to prepare for the burgeoning population?
You have a chance to hear their collective vision on smart growth — and ask your questions about transportation and housing needs in a public forum Oct. 3 featuring five valley leaders.
We’re excited to host this forum with our reporting partner Boise State Public Radio at the Ron and Linda Yanke Family Research Park.
On the panel that evening:
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter
Garden City Mayor John Evans
Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling
Eagle Mayor Stan Ridgeway
Statesman reporter Sven Berg and “Idaho Matters” host Gemma Gaudette will moderate the forum.
The city of Boise has held a number of public forums this summer for residents to give the city feedback about growth issues.
The forum is free to the public, but seating is limited. Please sign up here.
If you go
5:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Ron and Linda Yanke Family Research Park, 220 East ParkCenter Blvd., Boise; go to Classroom #207, part of the Osher Institute.
