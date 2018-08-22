Meridian High School put on lockdown due to security system malfunction

Meridian High School was put on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning after a security system malfunctioned, according to tweets from Meridian Police Department.
Ada County emergency dispatchers said the lockdown began around 10:30 a.m. By 11:15 a.m., police had confirmed that the cause of the lockdown was a “technology malfunction.”
The lockdown initially triggered some panic. Meridian police tweeted that “reports of shots fired are FALSE.”
School was back in session before 11:30 a.m., according to police.
This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this as we learn more.
