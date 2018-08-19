Woman killed in rollover crash while visiting family in Idaho

A Tennessee woman was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Boise County, according to deputy chief coroner Mike Johnson.
According to Johnson, 37-year-old Audrey McKay was a passenger in a pickup truck with two other individuals who have not been identified. The pickup was about on Grimes Creek Road about 7 miles from Idaho 21. The driver was headed down Grimes Creek Road and lost control, rolling the vehicle.
McKay, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck. She died of massive head injuries at the scene, Johnson said. Her death was ruled an accident.
According to Johnson, McKay was visiting family in Idaho. She leaves behind a husband and seven children.
Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
Comments