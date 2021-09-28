Coronavirus
Idaho adds 1,357 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths Tuesday. Hospitalizations keep rising
Idaho added 1,357 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths to its totals on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. The numbers accompany a continued rise in hospitalizations and ICU patients.
Since July, the state has seen a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, from 128 on July 18 to 757 on Sept. 25, according to Health and Welfare.
“The number of COVID-19 patients continues to exceed the health care resources available,” said Director Dave Jeppesen at a press conference on Tuesday.
Crisis standards of care, requested by St. Luke’s, are still active statewide, after first going into effect in two North Idaho public health districts.
Accompanying a rise in adult cases is a rise in infections among children. Pediatric cases have doubled since mid-August, according to deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner.
Idaho continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only 51.9% of eligible residents fully vaccinated. Nationwide, the average is 64.8%.
As of Sept. 28, there have been 11,072 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1,842 admissions to the ICU and 11,867 health care workers who have been infected. There have been a total of 2,830 deaths.
At state long-term care facilities, which account for a significant proportion of pandemic deaths, 140 facilities have ongoing outbreaks, according to Jeppesen. In July, before the surge, there were 14 facilities with cases.
