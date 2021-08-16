Can COVID cause you to lose your hair? Here’s what experts say

Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 say they find alarming clumps of hair in their brushes or bath tubs months after their infection subsides. Provided photo

Hair naturally experiences periods of rest and growth, meaning loss is a part of the equation. But some people who have recovered from COVID-19 say they find alarming clumps of hair in their brushes or bath tubs months after their infection subsides.

In severe cases, some people lose as much as a third of their hair.

A few small studies have found a connection between coronavirus and hair loss. However, more research is needed before public health leaders can officially declare it a COVID-19 side effect.

But worry not, experts say. It’s normal ⁠— and most importantly, temporary.

That’s because the body, when infected with the coronavirus, goes into a sort of shock, forcing hair to shed in a condition called telogen effluvium, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Unlike other causes of hair loss, this condition tends to make hair fall out all at once, instead of in smaller, less noticeable clumps over time.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This kind of shedding has been documented after people recover from a fever ⁠— a common coronavirus symptom ⁠— and after stressful experiences.

It’s important to note there’s no evidence the coronavirus attacks individual hair follicles that causes them to release their grip.

Normally, about 10% of your hair is in a resting phase, 5% in a shedding one and the rest in a growth period, Dr. Aurora Pop-Vicas, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Wisconsin Health, told NPR.

“But if your body experiences a potent stressor, the body shifts its energy to focus and prioritize life-sustaining function. Hair growth is not necessarily a survival function,” Pop-Vicas told the outlet in March. “So, then maybe 50% of your hair would shift to the resting phase. That phase usually lasts two to three months, and then it naturally sheds.”

Shedding usually starts about two to three months after an infection goes away, the dermatology association says, and can last up to nine months before it stops.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“When the cause of your hair shedding is due to a fever, illness, or stress, hair tends to return to normal on its own. You just have to give it time,” the group says. “As your hair grows back, you’ll notice short hairs that are all the same length by your hairline. While seeing your hair fall out in clumps can add to your stress, it’s important to try to de-stress. Only when the stress ends will the excessive hair shedding stop.”

There are other causes of hair loss that you can look out for, according to Healthline, including hormonal changes, scalp ringworm, iron deficiency, harsh grooming practices and some medications used to treat cancer, depression and high blood pressure.

But if it seems your coronavirus infection may be to blame, experts say hair shedding is all you should experience. If rashes appear or you feel an itchy or burning sensation on your head, then you should visit a dermatologist to rule out other causes.