Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine rates still among lowest in the U.S.; state reports 6 deaths

Idaho health officials on Monday reported 329 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in a state that has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The 329 new cases reported since Friday are in line with case numbers in recent days, with a quarter of the new cases reported in Ada County (52,644 total).

Officials also reported six new deaths related to COVID-19. One new death was reported in each of the following counties: Bannock (110 total), Canyon (299 total), Jefferson (31 total), Kootenai (210 total), Lewis (10 total) and Owyhee (30 total). To date, 2,086 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

The plateau in cases comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Idaho is among the worst states in the country for vaccination rates per capita. The CDC shows about 67,900 vaccine doses administered in Idaho per 100,000 residents, the sixth-worst rate in the country. Only Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming and Arkansas are worse.

Idaho has been falling behind national vaccination rates for some time. Health and Welfare data shows 42.4% of Idahoans 18 and older have been fully vaccinated versus 49.6% nationwide. About 70.5% of Idahoans 65 and older have completed their vaccinations. Nearly 74% of people in the same age category nationwide are fully vaccinated.

To date, Health and Welfare has reported 191,397 cases of COVID-19.

The following counties reported new cases Monday: Ada (85 new, 52,644 total), Bannock (12 new, 8,820 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 389 total), Benewah (2 new, 690 total), Bingham (3 new, 4,844 total), Blaine (2 new, 2,384 total), Boise (1 new, 364 total), Bonner (6 new, 3,287 total), Bonneville (10 new, 14,954 total), Boundary (1 new, 872 total), Butte (1 new, 211 total), Canyon (48 new, 27,035 total), Caribou (1 new, 700 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,947 total), Clearwater (2 new, 1,058 total), Elmore (8 new, 2,060 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,197 total), Fremont (1 new, 1,134 total), Gem (8 new, 1,800 total), Idaho (4 new, 1,253 total), Jefferson (2 new, 3,015 total), Jerome (3 new, 2,619 total), Kootenai (76 new, 18,448 total), Latah (7 new, 3,191 total), Lewis (4 new, 410 total), Madison (11 new, 7,253 total), Nez Perce (7 new, 3,662 total), Payette (2 new, 2,578 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,135 total), Twin Falls (14 new, 9,628 total) and Valley (1 new, 844 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,201,680, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 580,743 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,343 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,408 admissions to the ICU and 10,680 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of May 23, the health system was reporting 16 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 410 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of May 23, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 354 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5.4%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since May 11: Amity Elementary (1), Boise High (1), Borah High (1), Capital High (2), District Services Center/Food Services/Facilities and Operations/Transportation (3), East Jr. High (2), Fairmont Jr. High (2), Garfield Elementary (2), Hillcrest Elementary (1), Hillside Jr. High (2), Lowell Scott Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (3), Shadow Hills Elementary (1), West Jr. High (1), Whitney Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for May 8-May 21: Centennial High (1), Meridian High (1), Mountain View High (1), Renaissance High (1), Eagle Middle (2), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (3), Christine Donnell School of the Arts (1), Willow Creek Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 52,644, Adams 341, Bannock 8,820, Bear Lake 389, Benewah 690, Bingham 4,844, Blaine 2,384, Boise 364, Bonner 3,287, Bonneville 14,954, Boundary 872, Butte 211, Camas 72, Canyon 27,035, Caribou 700, Cassia 2,947, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,058, Custer 253, Elmore 2,060, Franklin 1,197, Fremont 1,134, Gem 1,800, Gooding 1,317, Idaho 1,253, Jefferson 3,015, Jerome 2,619, Kootenai 18,448, Latah 3,191, Lemhi 531, Lewis 410, Lincoln 511, Madison 7,253, Minidoka 2,342, Nez Perce 3,662, Oneida 362, Owyhee 1,075, Payette 2,578, Power 656, Shoshone 1,135, Teton 1,227, Twin Falls 9,628, Valley 844, Washington 1,225.