Idaho COVID-19 case numbers remain lower and steady; no new deaths reported

COVID-19 case numbers remain steady in Idaho as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Monday reported 371 new cases over the past three days.

As usual, Ada County made up a large portion of those. Just over a quarter (28%) of reported cases were in the state’s most populous county, which added 104 new cases Monday. To date, the county has reported 52,354 cases of COVID-19.

Kootenai County, home to Coeur d’Alene, reported the second-highest number of new cases: 71. Kootenai County has reported 18,231 cases over the duration of the pandemic.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Idaho on Monday. Idaho has reported 2,069 deaths from the disease.

Health officials have reported 190,279 COVID-19 cases since March of last year. Nearly 110,000 people are presumed recovered.

The following counties reported new cases on Monday: Ada (104 new, 52,354 total), Bannock (7 new, 8,786 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 383 total), Benewah (1 new, 686 total), Bingham (5 new, 4,832 total), Boise (3 new, 360 total), Bonner (6 new, 3,256 total), Bonneville (11 new, 14,915 total), Boundary (2 new, 870 total), Canyon (46 new, 26,861 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,945 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,051 total), Elmore (11 new, 2,031 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,190 total), Fremont (1 new, 1,133 total), Gem (2 new, 1,781 total), Idaho (6 new, 1,236 total), Jefferson (2 new, 3,006 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,611 total), Kootenai (71 new, 18,231 total), Latah (16 new, 3,173 total), Lewis (2 new, 399 total), Madison (13 new, 7,218 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,342 total), Nez Perce (10 new, 3,644 total), Payette (2 new, 2,572 total), Shoshone (4 new, 1,124 total), Teton (2 new, 1,224 total), Twin Falls (32 new, 9,572 total), Valley (2 new, 840 total) and Washington (1 new, 1,216 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,161,075, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 560,289 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,291 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,399 admissions to the ICU and 10,610 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of May 16, the health system was reporting 25 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 436 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of May 16, the health system was reporting 19 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 346 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 6.3%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since May 11: Borah High (1), East Jr. High (2), Fairmont Jr. High (1), Garfield Elementary (2), Hillcrest Elementary (2), Hillside Jr. High (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), West Jr. High (1), Whitney Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for May 3-May 16: Centennial High (3), Meridian High (3), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Hunter Elementary (2), Willow Creek Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 52,354, Adams 341, Bannock 8,786, Bear Lake 383, Benewah 686, Bingham 4,832, Blaine 2,377, Boise 360, Bonner 3,256, Bonneville 14,915, Boundary 870, Butte 210, Camas 71, Canyon 26,861, Caribou 692, Cassia 2,945, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,051, Custer 250, Elmore 2,031, Franklin 1,190, Fremont 1,133, Gem 1,781, Gooding 1,316, Idaho 1,236, Jefferson 3,006, Jerome 2,611, Kootenai 18,231, Latah 3,173, Lemhi 528, Lewis 399, Lincoln 508, Madison 7,218, Minidoka 2,342, Nez Perce 3,644, Oneida 362, Owyhee 1,068, Payette 2,572, Power 655, Shoshone 1,124, Teton 1,224, Twin Falls 9,572, Valley 840, Washington 1,216.