Boise lifts mask mandate, gathering limit. ‘I can’t wait to see smiling faces,’ mayor says

After nearly a year of being covered up, Boise is lifting its mask mandate.

Residents will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor or outdoor public spaces, and the city is lifting its restrictions on crowd sizes.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations on Thursday that it is safe for fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most indoor and outdoor settings.

While Idaho has never had a mask mandate, state health officials and Gov. Brad Little have strongly recommended indoor mask use for months, citing its proven effects in reducing transmission.

Boise first required the wearing of masks in July 2020 and until now was requiring gatherings of 50 or more people to submit plans to the local health authority, Central District Health. The CDC’s new guidance still recommends that masks be worn in transportation and health care settings, and by unvaccinated people.

Though the requirement has been lifted, businesses can still require masks and social distancing if they choose, and the guidelines may change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Businesses can still require masks and social distancing, it’s their own decision to make,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in a video released Friday. “We’re asking Boisians to respect and honor these requests.”

Trader Joe’s, which has stores in Boise and Meridian, has announced that its fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks.

Some retailers, including Walmart, Target, Fred Meyer, Starbucks, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger, the owner of the Fred Meyer chain, are keeping their mask requirements in place, at least for now. All have stores in the Treasure Valley.

City facilities, the mayor noted, still require masks, though those policies are under review.

“It is incredible to know that getting a free, readily available vaccine is all that stands between most Boise residents and a post-COVID world,” McLean said in a news release. “I can’t wait to see smiling faces. We’ve all worked so hard to get here, and I’m thrilled to celebrate this summer with all of you.”

In the 24 hours since the CDC’s announcement on Thursday, state and local governments have been scrambling to review their policies. Many epidemiologists were surprised by the CDC’s decision, expecting that the slowing rate of vaccinations nationwide would mean mask wearing for at least several more months, according to The New York Times.

In Idaho, only 35% of the state’s population has been fully or partially vaccinated, meaning that most of the population is still potentially vulnerable to transmission. And there is no way of knowing who is vaccinated.

Central District Health, which has jurisdiction over Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, has the highest rate of vaccination in the state, with 43% of the population as least partially vaccinated.

“I want to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” McLean said. “It’s our best and quickest way out of this pandemic.”

Public health experts are still relying on vaccinating as many Americans as possible as the surest route to fully return to normal. In a study of health care workers across 25 states released Thursday, the CDC found that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — both of which require two doses — are 94% effective at reducing the risk of COVID-19 illness.

