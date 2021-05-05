Idaho adds 202 COVID-19 cases, no deaths, sees 7-day moving average fall further

The COVID-19 caseload continued to dip in Idaho on Wednesday, as the state’s seven-day moving average fell once more and is at a level unseen since June 2020, according to updated data from the Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho recorded just 202 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the seven-day moving average down to 166.6, the lowest since June 25, 2020, when the average was 160.3. In mid-December, COVID-19 cases spiked and the seven-day average exceeded 1,600 per day.

The bulk of new cases Wednesday came from Ada (56 new, 51,840 total), Canyon (36 new, 26,578 total) and Kootenai (36 new, 17,899 total) counties.

Health and Welfare subtracted one case from Valley County (-1 new, 837 total).

There have been 188,435 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic arrived last year, and 108,133 estimated recoveries.

The state recorded no new deaths on Wednesday, and the number of people admitted to intensive care units has not increased for the past three days. In total, 1,383 people have been admitted to ICUs in the state, 8,180 people have been hospitalized and there have been 2,052 deaths. The seven-day moving average for deaths is down to 2.6.

After surpassing half a million fully vaccinated Idahoans yesterday, the state said Wednesday that it has administered 1,088,809 total doses of vaccine. Nearly 44% of the state’s eligible population (16 and older) has received at least one dose.

The other counties adding new cases Wednesday were: Bannock (7 new, 8,731 total), Bingham (2 new, 4,811 total), Blaine (3 new, 2,368 total), Bonner (3 new, 3,230 total), Bonneville (7 new, 14,849 total), Butte (1 new, 210 total), Caribou (1 new, 692 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,938 total), Elmore (6 new, 1,993 total), Franklin (1 new, 1,182 total), Gem (2 new, 1,760 total), Gooding (1 new, 1,302 total), Idaho (2 new, 1,204 total), Jefferson (4 new, 2,985 total), Jerome (1 new, 2,592 total), Latah (9 new, 3,121 total), Lewis (3 new, 394 total), Madison (5 new, 7,170 total), Minidoka (2 new, 2,336 total), Nez Perce (6 new, 3,603 total), Payette (1 new, 2,544 total), Shoshone (5 new, 1,103 total), Twin Falls (1 new, 9,471 total), Valley (-1 new, 837 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,088,809, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 510,011 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,180 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,383 admissions to the ICU and 10,506 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of May 4, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 516 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of May 4, the health system was reporting 28 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 353 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.7%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 27: Boise High School (2), Garfield Elementary (1), Liberty Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (2), Shadow Hills Elementary (2), Trail Wind Elementary (2), West Jr. High (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 21-May 4: Centennial High (4), Eagle High (2), Meridian High (3), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (1), Meridian Middle (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Christine Donnell School of the Arts (1), Eliza Hart Spalding STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Peregrine Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 51,840, Adams 339, Bannock 8,731, Bear Lake 383, Benewah 671, Bingham 4,811, Blaine 2,368, Boise 355, Bonner 3,230, Bonneville 14,849, Boundary 868, Butte 210, Camas 71, Canyon 26,578, Caribou 692, Cassia 2,938, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,048, Custer 247, Elmore 1,993, Franklin 1,182, Fremont 1,129, Gem 1,760, Gooding 1,302, Idaho 1,204, Jefferson 2,985, Jerome 2,592, Kootenai 17,899, Latah 3,121, Lemhi 524, Lewis 394, Lincoln 502, Madison 7,170, Minidoka 2,336, Nez Perce 3,603, Oneida 358, Owyhee 1,060, Payette 2,544, Power 653, Shoshone 1,103, Teton 1,213, Twin Falls 9,471, Valley 837, Washington 1,212.