Idaho reports 255 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths; St. Luke’s adds walk-in vaccine option

After rising slightly on Tuesday, Idaho’s seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases dropped again on Wednesday, to 216, according to updated data from the Department of Health and Welfare. The average has remained below 300 since April 6.

The state added 255 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 187,269 since last the pandemic reached Idaho last March. There have been 106,793 estimated recoveries.

Nearly half of the day’s cases were reported in Ada (73 new, 51,468 total) and Canyon (37 new, 26,382 total) counties, although seven-day averages in both counties fell slightly, to 77 and 27, respectively.

Idaho also recorded five new deaths, four of which were individuals older than 80. The fifth was in their 70s, and the state’s COVID-related death toll now sits at 2,045. Two deaths were in Ada County and three were in Bonner.

A total of 1,036,536 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, and 471,095 Idahoans are now fully vaccinated.

The other counties adding new cases on Wednesday were: Bannock (4 new, 8,699 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 380 total), Benewah (1 new, 669 total), Bingham (3 new, 4,800 total), Blaine (5 new, 2,362 total), Boise (1 new, 353 total), Bonner (2 new, 3,218 total), Bonneville (24 new, 14,787 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,932 total), Elmore (3 new, 1,969 total), Franklin (1 new, 1,178 total), Gooding (1 new, 1,298 total), Idaho (2 new, 1,192 total), Jefferson (2 new, 2,976 total), Kootenai (34 new, 17,727 total), Latah (9 new, 3,093 total), Lewis (1 new, 390 total), Madison (16 new, 7,147 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,333 total), Nez Perce (7 new, 3,579 total), Oneida (1 new, 356 total), Payette (4 new, 2,522 total), Shoshone (2 new, 1,084 total), Teton (2 new, 1,208 total), Twin Falls (15 new, 9,411 total), Valley (2 new, 835 total), Washington (1 new, 1,214 total).

Health and Welfare removed one case from Fremont (1,124 total).

ST. LUKE’S TO OFFER WALK-INS

Beginning on Thursday, St. Luke’s Health System will allow walk-in patients to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a release.

Anyone 16 and older can walk into a St. Luke’s COVID-19 vaccination site to receive a shot. On Tuesday, state health officials lifted the remaining limitations on who can receive a shot in Idaho, meaning that anyone present in the state is now eligible to receive a dose — a resident or not.

“St. Luke’s is opening to walk-ins in alignment with state recommendations and in an effort to eliminate barriers that prevent people from getting the protection against COVID-19 that comes from the vaccine,” read a Wednesday release.

Those 16 or 17 are eligible to receive only the Pfizer vaccine currently, and it’s available at St. Luke’s locations in Nampa, Meridian, Boise and Twin Falls.

Those interested can still make appointments to receive shots by calling 208-381-9500 or by visiting the hospital’s website.

CLINICS CAN COME TO YOU IN NORTH IDAHO

The Panhandle Health District is inviting businesses or organizations to apply to have a mobile vaccine unit brought to them, according to a release. Groups must have a minimum of 20 people and can request the mobile clinic by calling 208-415-5226.

Most mobile clinics will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot, according to the release. The other approved vaccines in the U.S. require two shots.

“We offer mobile vaccine teams throughout flu season for businesses and organizations, so our team is experienced in providing this sort of service,” said Don Duffy, an administrator for the Panhandle Health District, in the release.

The district is also moving one mass vaccine clinic and closing three others. The clinic at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds is being moved to North Idaho College beginning next week, and clinics in Boundary, Benewah and Shoshone counties will close.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,036,536, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 471,095 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,093 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,375 admissions to the ICU and 10,433 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 27, the health system was reporting 24 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 491 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 27, the health system was reporting 37 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 371 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.9%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 27: Maple Grove Elementary (2), West Jr. High (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 14-April 27: Centennial High (6), Eagle High (3), Meridian High (2), Mountain View High (1), Rocky Mountain High (1), Heritage Middle (5), Meridian Middle (1), Desert Sage Elementary (1), Eliza Hart Spalding STEM Academy (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (2).

