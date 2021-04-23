Idaho reports only 190 new COVID-19 cases, continuing downward trend. 3 deaths added

The downward trend in Idaho’s COVID-19 caseload continued on Friday, with the state recording 190 new cases, the lowest daily addition since March 6, according to updated data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases fell to 202. A month ago, that average was 302.

The bulk of new cases Friday were added in Ada (61 new, 51,078 total), Canyon (19 new, 26,240 total), Elmore (17 new, 1,952 total) and Kootenai (19 new, 17,603 total) counties. Still, in Ada County, the seven-day moving average fell to 70.6, down from 105.4 on April 12.

There have been 185,993 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Idaho over the past 13 months, and a total of 2,031 deaths, according to Health and Welfare data. The department added three deaths on Friday, in Bannock (1 new, 106 total), Gem (1 new, 38 total) and Kootenai (1 new, 207 total) counties.

According to updated demographic data, one of the deceased individuals was older than 80, one was in their 70s and the third was in their 50s.

The other counties reporting new cases Friday were Bannock (10 new, 8,640 total), Benewah (1 new, 666 total), Bingham (2 new, 4,787 total), Blaine (5 new, 2,354 total), Bonner (4 new, 3,205 total), Bonneville (10 new, 14,708 total), Boundary (1 new, 859 total), Franklin (4 new, 1,173 total), Fremont (1 new, 1,125 total), Gem (2 new, 1,750 total), Gooding (1 new, 1,298 total), Idaho (3 new, 1,189 total), Jefferson (1 new, 2,965 total), Jerome (1 new, 2,577 total), Latah (6 new, 3,066 total), Lewis (1 new, 389 total), Lincoln (1 new, 499 total), Madison (6 new, 7,117 total), Nez Perce (3 new, 3,557 total), Payette (3 new, 2,509 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,079 total), Teton (2 new, 1,202 total), Twin Falls (1 new, 9,354 total), Washington (1 new, 1,213 total).

LONG-TERM CARE UPDATE

As of Friday, Health & Welfare reports there are 2,282 active cases between 45 long-term care facilities, which is lower than the 2,784 cases between 55 facilities recorded last week. There are 274 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

To date, 789 people from 177 long-term facilities have died from COVID-19-related causes — three deaths more than were reported last week. That accounts for about 39% of the 2,031 deaths in the state.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus among residents and/or staff. For an outbreak to be considered “resolved,” more than 28 days must pass (two incubation periods) without any additional cases associated with the facility.

American Falls: Edgewood Spring Creek American Falls; Blackfoot: Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility; Boise: Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Bridge at Valley View, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Park Place Assisted Living, Grace Memory Care, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter, St. Luke’s-Elks Sub Acute Rehab, Brooklyn House;

Burley: Parke View Rehab, Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbock; Coeur d’Alene: LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Garden at Orchard Ridge; Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Idaho Falls: Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab; Lewiston: Royal Plaza-Lewiston; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Aspire-Elk Run; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Ashley Manor-Mountain Home; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Heron Place, Aspire-Sunset Oaks, Park Place Assisted Living;

Pocatello: Gateway Transitional Care Center, Brookdale Pocatello, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Elegant Residential Living; Rigby: The Wildflower of Rigby; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: The Canyons Retirement Community, Heritage Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Skilled Nursing, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, Harmony Place; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 997,994, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 444,371 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,033 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,368 admissions to the ICU and 10,402 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 22, the health system was reporting 27 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 505 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 22, the health system was reporting 27 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 382 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 9.7%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 13: Boise High (1), Borah High (3), Capital High (3), District Services Center (1), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Fairmont Jr. High (1), Garfield Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Longfellow Elementary (1), North Jr. High (3), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), Timberline High (1), West Jr. High (7), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 10-April 23: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (4), Mountain View High (1), Eagle Middle (4), Heritage Middle (2), Lowell Scott Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Desert Sage Elementary (2), Frontier Elementary (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (1), Ustick Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 51,078, Adams 334, Bannock 8,640, Bear Lake 376, Benewah 666, Bingham 4,787, Blaine 2,354, Boise 345, Bonner 3,205, Bonneville 14,708, Boundary 859, Butte 208, Camas 71, Canyon 26,240, Caribou 683, Cassia 2,927, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,039, Custer 246, Elmore 1,952, Franklin 1,173, Fremont 1,125, Gem 1,750, Gooding 1,298, Idaho 1,189, Jefferson 2,965, Jerome 2,577, Kootenai 17,603, Latah 3,066, Lemhi 522, Lewis 389, Lincoln 499, Madison 7,117, Minidoka 2,326, Nez Perce 3,557, Oneida 353, Owyhee 1,054, Payette 2,509, Power 653, Shoshone 1,079, Teton 1,202, Twin Falls 9,354, Valley 833, Washington 1,213.