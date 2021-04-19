Idaho’s COVID-19 7-day moving average at lowest point in 10 months; over 400K vaccinated

Idaho’s seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest it’s been since late June on Monday, and more than 400,000 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 458 new cases Monday — about 152 cases per day for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. (The state no longer provides updates on weekends.) That brought the state’s seven-day moving average of probable and confirmed cases down to 219.4, meaning on average over the past week, there were 219 new cases statewide each day. That’s the lowest such average since June 29, when it was 214.

At the height of the pandemic in mid-December, Idaho was reporting as many as 1,600 cases each day. The state’s seven-day moving average has trended downward since then but had stalled between 350 and roughly 250 for the past two months.

The low average comes as Idaho has surpassed 400,000 Idahoans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — 415,128, according to Health and Welfare.

Officials on Monday also reported five new deaths from COVID-19. Three of them were in Kootenai County, which has reported 204 deaths in the past year. Ada (456 total) and Bannock (105 total) counties each reported one new death. The Bannock County death was a man in his 60s, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said in a news release.

Idaho’s COVID-related death toll now stands at 2,022. Health and Welfare has reported 185,227 confirmed and probable cases of the disease.

The following Idaho counties reported new cases on Monday: Ada (157 new, 50,756 total), Bannock (20 new, 8,597 total), Benewah (1 new, 661 total), Blaine (3 new, 2,333 total), Boise (2 new, 341 total), Bonner (9 new, 3,190 total), Bonneville (57 new, 14,650 total), Boundary (1 new, 856 total), Canyon (41 new, 26,113 total), Caribou (1 new, 682 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,925 total), Clearwater (3 new, 1,037 total), Elmore (10 new, 1,904 total), Franklin (1 new, 1,167 total), Fremont (2 new, 1,119 total), Gooding (2 new, 1,297 total), Idaho (4 new, 1,184 total), Jefferson (13 new, 2,950 total), Jerome (7 new, 2,564 total), Kootenai (40 new, 17,502 total), Latah (18 new, 3,037 total), Lemhi (2 new, 523 total), Madison (9 new, 7,101 total), Minidoka (3 new, 2,322 total), Nez Perce (5 new, 3,537 total), Owyhee (2 new, 1,052 total), Payette (5 new, 2,498 total), Shoshone (11 new, 1,073 total), Teton (7 new, 1,195 total), Twin Falls (18 new, 9,327 total), Valley (1 new, 831 total) and Washington (1 new, 1,212 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 953,914, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 415,128 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,982 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,364 admissions to the ICU and 10,321 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 18, the health system was reporting 30 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 409 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 18, the health system was reporting 28 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 328 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.4%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 13: Boise High (1), Borah High (2), Capital High (3), District Services Center (1), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Longfellow Elementary (1), North Jr. High (1), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), West Jr. High (6).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 5-April 18: Centennial High (1), Eagle High (10), Idaho Fine Arts Academy (1), Eagle Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (5), Frontier Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1), Ustick Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 50,756, Adams 333, Bannock 8,597, Bear Lake 376, Benewah 661, Bingham 4,771, Blaine 2,333, Boise 341, Bonner 3,190, Bonneville 14,650, Boundary 856, Butte 206, Camas 71, Canyon 26,113, Caribou 682, Cassia 2,925, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,037, Custer 243, Elmore 1,904, Franklin 1,167, Fremont 1,119, Gem 1,742, Gooding 1,297, Idaho 1,184, Jefferson 2,950, Jerome 2,564, Kootenai 17,502, Latah 3,037, Lemhi 523, Lewis 388, Lincoln 498, Madison 7,101, Minidoka 2,322, Nez Perce 3,537, Oneida 353, Owyhee 1,052, Payette 2,498, Power 651, Shoshone 1,073, Teton 1,195, Twin Falls 9,327, Valley 831, Washington 1,212.