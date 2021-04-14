Idaho Health and Welfare technical problem prevents COVID-19 data update Wednesday

Because of a technical glitch, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s COVID-19 website was not updated with new data and numbers Wednesday evening.

Once the case, laboratory and hospital data are made current, the Idaho Statesman will update its statistics accordingly. The Statesman relies on the state’s new numbers each day to provide its nightly stories on caseloads, deaths and other information.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Health and Welfare tweeted: “Due to technical difficulties there is a delay in updating the COVID-19 Case, Laboratory and Hospital Data Dashboard today. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please check back later for updates.”

On Tuesday, Idaho reached 2,000 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic arrived, and added just over 200 new confirmed and probable cases statewide.