Ada County adds over 100 COVID-19 cases again, new vaccine clinics open in Boise area

For the third day in a row, Ada County eclipsed 100 new COVID-19 cases, accounting for nearly a third of the state’s new infections on Friday, according to updated data from the Department of Health & Welfare.

With 101 cases, the county’s 7-day moving average rose again, to 94.8, with a total of 50,037 cases since last March, when the pandemic reached Idaho.

Neighboring Canyon County added 34 cases, pushing its total to 25,875 and its 7-day moving average to 35.7.

In East Idaho’s Bonneville County, home to Idaho Falls, cases are still climbing after a surge in March. The county added 32 on Friday (14,420 total).

There were 312 new cases in the state on Friday, raising Idaho’s total to 183,153. There have been 102,697 estimated recoveries.

The state also inched closer to 2,000 total COVID-related deaths on Friday, recording four new ones spread across Gem (2 new, 37 total), Latah (1 new, 10 total) and Nez Perce (1 new, 54 total) counties. Three of the individuals who died were older than 80 and one was in their 70s, according to state data.

Idaho’s death toll now stands at 1,993.

In addition to Ada, Canyon and Bonneville, the following counties added new cases Friday: Bannock (10 new, 8,521 total), Benewah (2 new, 654 total), Bingham (4 new, 4,741 total), Blaine (8 new, 2,309 total), Boise (1 new, 332 total), Bonner (8 new, 3,136 total), Caribou (4 new, 676 total), Elmore (7 new, 1,835 total), Fremont (3 new, 1,104 total), Gem (1 new, 1,738 total), Gooding (2 new, 1,293 total), Idaho (1 new, 1,177 total), Jefferson (13 new, 2,902 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,546 total), Kootenai (27 new, 17,349 total), Latah (10 new, 2,975 total), Lemhi (3 new, 519 total), Lincoln (1 new, 495 total), Madison (11 new, 7,047 total), Nez Perce (4 new, 3,511 total), Payette (2 new, 2,476 total), Shoshone (1 new, 1,055 total), Teton (3 new, 1,181 total), Twin Falls (17 new, 9,232 total).

NEW VACCINE CLINICS

Saint Alphonsus Health System will begin holding vaccination clinics in Caldwell and Fruitland, according to a Friday news release.

Residents will be able to schedule appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine — which requires two doses taken 4 weeks apart — on the medical system’s website. The appointments will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays at 315 East Elm Street in Caldwell and at 910 Northwest 16th Street in Fruitland.

“There is no cost for the vaccines, but patients are asked to bring their medical insurance cards when they arrive at the clinics,” according to the release.

Vaccine appointments administered by Saint Alphonsus continue to be available at The Village at Meridian clinic.

Another provider, Saltzer Health, is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 18 and older at five of its locations in Boise, Meridian and Nampa. Appointments can be made on the Saltzer website, and residents also can schedule appointments at other locations at vaccinefinder.org.

In Idaho, 838,855 vaccine doses have been administered so far. On Friday, Pfizer, a major vaccine manufacturer, announced that it is requesting for the FDA to approve its vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Its vaccine currently is authorized only for people 16 and older.

“Pending regulatory decision, our hope is to make this vaccine available to the 12-15-year-old age group before the start of the 2021 school year,” the company wrote in a tweet.

LONG-TERM CARE UPDATE

Coronavirus outbreaks at Idaho’s long-term care facilities remain on the decline with the statewide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says there are 3,357 active cases between 65 facilities, which is down from 3,386 active cases at 72 facilities last week. There are now 252 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Long-term care residents make up about 40% of Idaho’s death toll from the pandemic. To date, 783 residents have died from COVID-19 in Idaho care facilities out of 1,989 coronavirus-related deaths overall.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus among residents and/or staff. For an outbreak to be considered “resolved,” more than 28 days must pass (two incubation periods) without any additional cases associated with the facility.

American Falls: Edgewood Spring Creek American Falls; Blackfoot: Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility, Gem Village Assisted Living, Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing; Boise: Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Life Care of Treasure Valley, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Grace Memory Care, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter, St. Luke’s-Elks Sub Acute Rehab;

Burley: Parke View Rehab; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest, Ivy Court, LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Garden at Orchard Ridge; Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Paramount Parks; Fruitland: Edgewood Spring Creek Fruitland; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living;

McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspire-Elk Run, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Aspire-Sunset Oaks, Cascadia of Nampa, Sunny Ridge;

Pocatello: Gateway Transitional Care Center, Brookdale Pocatello, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Elegant Residential Living, Diamond Peak of Pocatello; Post Falls: The Bridge at Post Falls, Guardian Angel Homes; Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg, Temple View Transitional Care; Rigby: The Wildflower of Rigby; Sandpoint: Huckleberry Retirement Homes II;

Soda Springs: Edgewood Spring Creek Soda Springs; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: The Canyons Retirement Community, Heritage Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Skilled Nursing; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 838,855, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 345,228 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,722 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,320 admissions to the ICU and 10,175 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 8, the health system was reporting 30 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 459 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 8, the health system was reporting 22 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 292 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.4%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 30: Amity Elementary (2), Boise High (8), Borah High (1), Capital High (4), East Jr. High (1), Fairmont Jr. High (3), Hillside Jr. High (2), Lowell Elementary (1), Mountain View Elementary (1), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (2), South Jr. High (3), Timberline High (5), Washington Elementary (1), White Pine Elementary (2), Whitney Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 26-April 8: Centennial High (3), Eagle High (6), Idaho Fine Arts Academy (1), Mountain View High (5), Rebound School of Opportunity (1), Eagle Middle (2), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (2), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (1), Siena Elementary (1), Star Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 50,037, Adams 333, Bannock 8,521, Bear Lake 371, Benewah 654, Bingham 4,741, Blaine 2,309, Boise 332, Bonner 3,136, Bonneville 14,420, Boundary 848, Butte 206, Camas 71, Canyon 25,875, Caribou 676, Cassia 2,915, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,033, Custer 243, Elmore 1,835, Franklin 1,162, Fremont 1,104, Gem 1,738, Gooding 1,293, Idaho 1,177, Jefferson 2,902, Jerome 2,546, Kootenai 17,349, Latah 2,975, Lemhi 519, Lewis 385, Lincoln 495, Madison 7,047, Minidoka 2,316, Nez Perce 3,511, Oneida 349, Owyhee 1,044, Payette 2,476, Power 651, Shoshone 1,055, Teton 1,181, Twin Falls 9,232, Valley 827, Washington 1,204.