Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19? Watch out for this phishing scam, Idaho

More than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Idaho as of Wednesday, and the U.S. Department of Justice is warning citizens of a fake post-vaccine survey scam that they might encounter.

A phishing scheme sent via email or text message asks individuals to fill out a COVID-19 vaccine survey with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey, according to a recent news release from the Department of Justice’s office of public affairs.

The surveys are used to steal money, and unlawfully capture bank and personal information, which increases the probability of identity theft.

“Consumers receive the surveys ... and are told that, as a gift for filling out the survey, they can choose from various free prizes, such as an iPad Pro,” according to the news release. “The messages claim that the consumers need only pay shipping and handling fees to receive their prize. Victims provide their credit card information and are charged for shipping and handling fees, but never receive the promised prize.”

No post-vaccine surveys are being conducted by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, the makers of approved vaccines. Any emails or text messages that purport to be sent on behalf of these companies seeking personal financial information is illegitimate and fraudulent, according to a public service announcement from the FBI in Salt Lake City.

If you receive a text message or email claiming to be a COVID-19 vaccine survey, report the communication to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF web complaint form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says 803,315 vaccine doses had been administered in Idaho as of Wednesday. Of those, 326,633 people have been fully vaccinated.

As the state inches closer to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Health and Welfare on Wednesday reported 349 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths.

The deaths were spread between Bonneville (2 new, 161 total), Bannock (1 new, 101 total), Kootenai (1 new, 196 total), Latah (1 new, 9 total) and Payette (1 new, 36 total) counties. Updated demographics from Health and Welfare indicate that the latest deaths included two individuals in their 50s, two in their 60s and two 80 or older.

Idaho has lost 1,980 residents to the virus, with a case fatality rate of about 1.08%.

The following counties added new cases: Ada (103 new, 49,804 total), Bannock (10 new, 8,505 total), Bingham (10 new, 4,726 total), Blaine (9 new, 2,293 total), Boise (2 new, 330 total), Bonner (11 new, 3,125 total), Bonneville (25 new, 14,364 total), Canyon (54 new, 25,806 total), Caribou (2 new, 672 total), Cassia (3 new, 2,914 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,031 total), Elmore (2 new, 1,823 total), Franklin (3 new, 1,159 total), Fremont (5 new, 1,101 total), Gem (1 new, 1,736 total), Gooding (2 new, 1,291 total), Idaho (1 new, 1,176 total), Jefferson (7 new, 2,883 total), Jerome (1 new, 2,542 total), Kootenai (23 new, 17,302 total), Latah (18 new, 2,961 total), Madison (22 new, 7,021 total), Nez Perce (13 new, 3,504 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,043 total), Payette (5 new, 2,470 total), Shoshone (2 new, 1,053 total), Teton (3 new, 1,177 total) and Twin Falls (10 new, 9,199 total).

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, the state has reported 182,531 cases of COVID-19. Health and Welfare estimates that 102,245 of those cases have recovered.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 803,315, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 326,633 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,687 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,312 admissions to the ICU and 10,146 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 6, the health system was reporting 33 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 500 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 6%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 6, the health system was reporting 28 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 349 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.3%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 30: Amity Elementary (2), Boise High (8), Borah High (1), Capital High (4), East Jr. High (1), Fairmont Jr. High (2), Hillside Jr. High (2), Mountain View Elementary (1), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (2), South Jr. High (3), Timberline High (3), Washington Elementary (1), White Pine Elementary (2), Whitney Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 24-April 6: Centennial High (3), Eagle High (5), Idaho Fine Arts Academy (1), Mountain View High (2), Rebound School of Opportunity (1), Eagle Middle (2), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (1), Siena Elementary (1), Star Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 49,804, Adams 333, Bannock 8,505, Bear Lake 371, Benewah 650, Bingham 4,726, Blaine 2,293, Boise 330, Bonner 3,125, Bonneville 14,364, Boundary 847, Butte 206, Camas 71, Canyon 25,806, Caribou 672, Cassia 2,914, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,031, Custer 242, Elmore 1,823, Franklin 1,159, Fremont 1,101, Gem 1,736, Gooding 1,291, Idaho 1,176, Jefferson 2,883, Jerome 2,542, Kootenai 17,302, Latah 2,961, Lemhi 516, Lewis 385, Lincoln 494, Madison 7,021, Minidoka 2,315, Nez Perce 3,504, Oneida 349, Owyhee 1,043, Payette 2,470, Power 651, Shoshone 1,053, Teton 1,177, Twin Falls 9,199, Valley 827, Washington 1,204.