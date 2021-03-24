Join us for ‘Life After COVID-19 Vaccination with Idaho Drs. Pate & Ahlquist.’ RSVP now

Every day, more and more Idaho residents are getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

What will life be like for those who are vaccinated, those who are still waiting and those who are choosing not to be vaccinated?

What will Idaho’s future look like, both near- and long-term?

Idaho Statesman investigative reporter Nicole Foy moderates a discussion with two Idaho leaders about the pandemic and COVID-19.

Former St. Luke’s CEO Dr. David Pate and Crush The Curve Idaho’s co-founder Dr. Tommy Ahlquist will touch on a variety of topics on life after vaccination.

Join us for the live, virtual event at IdahoStatesman.com at noon April 8.

We are taking questions in advance from the community. You can submit your question via the RSVP link below.

»» RSVP and submit your question here.

Panelists

_

What: Live Q&A on Life After COVID-19 Vaccination with Idaho Drs. Pate & Ahlquist

When: Noon, April 8

Where: Catch this livestream event free at IdahoStatesman.com, and on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

RSVP here

—

Katherine Jones

Dr. David Pate, retired CEO of St. Luke’s Health Care System.

Provided by BVA

Dr. Tommy Ahlquist, former emergency room physician, co-founder of Crush the Curve Idaho.

Nicole Foy in an investigative reporter who covers Latinos, agriculture and government accountability issues.