3 feet social distancing recommended in K-12 schools with masks, CDC guidance says

In this March 18, 2021, file photo, pre-kindergarten students work on their school work at West Orange Elementary School in Orange, Calif. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday, March 19, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms. The new guidelines also remove recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks. AP

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says K-12 students should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings only if everyone, including staff, is wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread, citing new scientific evidence.

Initial guidance released in February recommended a distance of at least six feet between students.

Now, data from real-life classroom settings across the nation shows risk of coronavirus transmission in school settings where other mitigation measures are in place is low, suggesting that physical distancing of at least 3 feet in classrooms can be safely adopted as Americans continue to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Three new studies conducted in Missouri, Utah and Florida school systems published Friday along with the new guidance add to existing evidence that says kids are less likely than adults to spread the coronavirus to others and less likely to become severely ill and require hospitalization.

The update comes as K-12 teachers, school staff and childcare workers are being prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination to help mitigate spread in U.S. school systems.

“CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a Friday statement. “Safe in-person instruction gives our kids access to critical social and mental health services that prepare them for the future, in addition to the education they need to succeed. These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction.”

The new 3-foot distance between elementary students can be safely adopted in classroom settings where mask use is required “regardless of whether community transmission is low, moderate, substantial, or high.” The same recommendation applies to middle and high school students, but only if coronavirus case rates in nearby communities are classified by the CDC as low, moderate or substantial.

The CDC says if community COVID-19 transmission is considered high, signaling the most severe level of virus spread, older students should maintain at least a 6-foot distance, only if cohorting — when groups of students and staff stay together throughout the day to reduce coronavirus spread in the school — is not possible.

“This recommendation is because COVID-19 transmission dynamics are different in older students – that is, they are more likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and spread it than younger children,” the agency said.

The CDC still recommends at least 6 feet of distance between adults in school buildings, in common areas such as lobbies, auditoriums and lunch rooms, and during activities that involve heavy breathing such as band practice, sports and choir practice.

“These activities should be moved outdoors or to large, well-ventilated spaces whenever possible,” the agency added.

CDC cites research

A study of 22 K-12 schools in Missouri with several mitigation measures in place found that coronavirus spread linked to classrooms was detected in just two of 102 close contacts of 37 people with COVID-19. That means each person who had coronavirus infected only one other person in the school environment; no outbreaks were identified.

And among 21 students who had contact with the infected individuals, all tested negative for coronavirus, the CDC said.

A separate study in Florida found that between August and December 2020, more than 63,600 school-aged children contracted the coronavirus, but about 60% of those cases were not school-related. Researchers learned that more coronavirus cases were linked to school environments in communities with higher case rates and in districts without mask requirements.

In 20 Salt Lake County, Utah, elementary schools, no school-related COVID-19 outbreaks occurred despite high community coronavirus transmission and an average distance between students of about 3 feet due to a lack of space. The schools had “high student mask use” and implemented other preventive measures to limit viral spread.