Idaho COVID-19 case numbers remain lower, despite hot spots in eastern part of state

Idaho’s state health department reported just 333 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Friday, continuing a week of relatively stable numbers.

The Treasure Valley’s case numbers remained better, too, with Ada County reporting just 71 new cases (47,686 total) and Canyon County only 31 (25,006 total).

Some counties in East Idaho still bear watching, given their population. In a Friday afternoon tweet, Health and Welfare identified three such counties as the state’s hot spots, with 89 new cases in Bonneville (12,971 total), 24 in Madison (6,551 total) and 11 in Jefferson (2,581 total) on Friday. They were pegged by Health and Welfare because of high infection rates, with 7-day moving average incidence rates of 64.8, 43.3 and 40.7 per 100,000 people, respectively.

Other counties reporting new confirmed and probable cases Friday included: Bannock (14 new, 8,073 total), Benewah (3 new, 639 total), Bingham (22 new, 4,426 total), Bonner (4 new, 3,037 total), Boundary (1 new, 825 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,011 total), Elmore (1 new, 1,646 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,096 total), Fremont (2 new, 1,044 total), Gem (4 new, 1,706 total), Kootenai (24 new, 16,922 total), Latah (6 new, 2,849 total), Lemhi (1 new, 507 total), Nez Perce (6 new, 3,402 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,022 total), Payette (2 new, 2,399 total), Power (1 new, 635 total), Shoshone (1 new, 1,019 total), Teton (1 new, 1,111 total), Twin Falls (6 new, 9,060 total), Valley (5 new, 812 total).

The state also removed one case from Caribou County (628 total). A total of 174,943 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic reached Idaho a year ago.

The deaths of three more Idahoans were reported Friday: one person in Bonneville County (152 total) and two more in Canyon County (281 total). At least 1,909 people have died in Idaho of COVID-related causes.

Hospitalizations increased slightly at the beginning of this week, with state data updated Friday reporting that 153 people were hospitalized and 38 people were in the ICU on Wednesday because of COVID-19. On Tuesday, 145 people were hospitalized and 34 people were in the ICU. However, the numbers are only a little higher than a week earlier, when the state reported 150 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, and 33 people in intensive care units.

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities increased by one to 316 overall, while total individual cases grew by 50 (9,194 total) and deaths rose by five to 770.

Active cases decreased to 3,846 at 90 facilities — down from 4,022 at 97 facilities last week. There are 226 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

American Falls: Power County Nursing Home; Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, State Veterans Home-Boise, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Life Care of Treasure Valley, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Elgin Way, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter, Regency Columbia Village, Independent Living Services Milclay;

Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest, Ivy Court, Renaissance at Coeur d’Alene, LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Creekside Inn Assisted Living; Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Paramount Parks; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Parkwood Meadows, MorningStar of Idaho Falls, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab; Jerome: Creekside Care Center; Kootenai: Hearthstone Village;

Lewiston: Wedgewood Terrace; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspen Transitional Rehab, Aspire-Elk Run, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount; Middleton: Cottages of Middleton; Montpelier: Bear Lake Manor, Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home, St Luke’s Elmore Long Term Care; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Aspire-Sunset Oaks; Pocatello: Gateway Transitional Care Center, Quinn Meadows Rehab & Care Center;

Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls, Guardian Angel Homes; Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg; Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Huckleberry Retirement Homes II, Lakeside Assisted Living; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: Serenity Transitional Care, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, The Canyons Retirement Community, Brookdale Twin Falls, Bridgeview Estates-Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Skilled Nursing; Weiser: Cottages of Weiser.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 495,633, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 187,163 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,295 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,258 admissions to the ICU and 9,770 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 11, the health system was reporting 16 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 450 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 11, the health system was reporting 31 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 374 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7.6%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 2: Borah High (3), Capital High (1), Garfield Elementary (3), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Jr. High (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), Trail Wind Elementary (1), West Jr. High (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 27-March 12: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (6), Mountain View High (2), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (4), Eagle Middle (3), Heritage Middle (2), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (1), Christine Donnell School of the Arts (2), Discovery Elementary (1), Galileo STEM Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (3), Joplin Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Peregrine Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 47,686, Adams 332, Bannock 8,073, Bear Lake 362, Benewah 639, Bingham 4,426, Blaine 2,201, Boise 315, Bonner 3,037, Bonneville 12,971, Boundary 825, Butte 200, Camas 70, Canyon 25,006, Caribou 628, Cassia 2,879, Clark 54, Clearwater 1,011, Custer 235, Elmore 1,646, Franklin 1,096, Fremont 1,044, Gem 1,706, Gooding 1,273, Idaho 1,166, Jefferson 2,581, Jerome 2,516, Kootenai 16,922, Latah 2,849, Lemhi 507, Lewis 381, Lincoln 488, Madison 6,551, Minidoka 2,296, Nez Perce 3,402, Oneida 332, Owyhee 1,022, Payette 2,399, Power 635, Shoshone 1,019, Teton 1,111, Twin Falls 9,060, Valley 812, Washington 1,179.