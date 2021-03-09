Idaho speeds up COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with younger adults eligible this month

Idaho public health officials announced Tuesday a major acceleration of Idaho’s planned rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Officials from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that, starting no later than March 15, the vaccine will be available to people ages 55 to 64 for a two-week period — the first week for people in that age group with high-risk health conditions, and the second week for everyone else in that age group.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will then open no later than March 29 to people ages 45 to 54 for a two-week period — again, starting with people who have high-risk health conditions in the first week, then opening to everyone.

The Idaho Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Committee continues to meet, discuss and vote on the state’s rollout schedule. The schedule for ages 16 to 45 hasn’t been determined. All recommendations from the committee go to Idaho Gov. Brad Little for approval.

The announcement follows at least two weeks of vaccine supply outpacing demand from people already eligible for their shots.

Last week, the state and some local public health districts added front-line essential workers, such as grocery store clerks, to the eligibility list weeks ahead of time. But vaccination appointments still have gone unfilled.

Tuesday’s announcement would allow healthy, middle-age Idahoans to get vaccinated weeks earlier than prior estimates.