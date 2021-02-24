Idaho confirms cases of two different, faster spreading COVID-19 variants in one day

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday confirmed two more cases of people infected with a coronavirus “variant of concern.”

Both variants have shown evidence of spreading much more quickly — causing surges in cases and hospitalizations.

The state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Christine Hahn, told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday that testing had confirmed a second case of the B.1.351 variant, first detected in South Africa. Because of where it was first discovered, it is often called the “South African variant.”

Hahn told reporters the department didn’t yet have details to share about the case.

The Statesman received a tip Tuesday that sequencing in Idaho also had just confirmed a case of an Idahoan infected with the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

That variant was first detected in the United Kingdom and is often called the “UK variant.” It is believed to spread significantly faster than the original variants of the virus and to lead to more deaths from COVID-19.

Idaho was one of the last states to have no confirmed cases of the UK variant, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

A spokesperson for Health and Welfare confirmed that case Tuesday evening.

“We have a confirmed case of the UK variant, and another case with the South African variant, but I don’t have any details at this point,” Public Information Manager Niki Forbing-Orr said in an email.

The first case of someone infected with the South African variant noted that the person had traveled outside the U.S. recently.

The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories is now able to sequence COVID-19 test samples to check for specific variants of concern — variants that have mutated in ways that scientists believe make them more infectious, more severe and possibly allow them to evade antibodies.

Earlier this month, Central District Health and the City of Boise announced that testing found in local wastewater the presence of the B.1.1.7 variant, as well as a variant first detected in California.

The California variant, like the others, has now been found to spread more easily, to cause more severe illness and death and to escape antibodies, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times.