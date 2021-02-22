Idaho has gone four days with no new COVID-19 deaths – a first since early July

Monday marked the fourth day in a row that Idaho health officials have not reported any new deaths caused by COVID-19, the longest such streak since early July.

No new deaths were reported Monday, when data for Sunday was also reported. Idaho’s most recent deaths were reported last Thursday, when officials announced 10 COVID-19-related fatalities statewide.

To date, 1,828 Idahoans have died of COVID-19; 101 of those were reported in February.

The hopeful milestone comes as case numbers continue to decrease across the state. Health officials reported 375 confirmed and 60 probable COVID-19 cases on Monday, for a total of 435 across two days.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare schools report released Monday showed 84 cases of COVID-19 in schools across the state over the past week. That’s little change from the previous week’s 87 cases.

The following Idaho counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday: Ada (74 new, 39,395 total), Adams (1 new, 251 total), Bannock (8 new, 4,644 total), Bear Lake (2 new, 250 total), Benewah (3 new, 458 total), Bingham (5 new, 2,532 total), Blaine (4 new, 1,937 total), Bonner (12 new, 2,394 total), Bonneville (35 new, 8,745 total), Boundary (1 new, 406 total), Canyon (54 new, 20,828 total), Caribou (2 new, 330 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,432 total), Custer (1 new, 177 total), Elmore (7 new, 1,238 total), Franklin (1 new, 851 total), Fremont (4 new, 875 total), Gem (3 new, 1,327 total), Gooding (3 new, 911 total), Idaho (1 new, 879 total), Jefferson (7 new, 1,772 total), Kootenai (51 new, 14,653 total), Latah (7 new, 2,505 total), Madison (57 new, 5,482 total), Minidoka (2 new, 1,895 total), Nez Perce (2 new, 3,043 total), Owyhee (4 new, 878 total), Payette (4 new, 1,890 total), Power (1 new, 457 total), Shoshone (5 new, 942 total), Teton (3 new, 615 total), Twin Falls (9 new, 6,966 total) and Valley (1 new, 641 total).

Officials removed one case in Washington County (845 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 310,595, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 123,127 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,007 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,224 admissions to the ICU and 9,437 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 21, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 376 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 21, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 271 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 9%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 632,561 people had been tested statewide. About 21.7% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since Feb. 16: Boise High (1), Borah High (3), Capital High (2), Fairmont Jr. High (1), Frank Church High (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Les Bois Jr. High (1), North Jr. High (1), Riverglen Jr. High (2), Riverside Elementary (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), South Jr. High (1), Timberline High (1), West Junior High (4), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 9-22: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (1), Meridian High (1), Rocky Mountain High (1), Pathways Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 39,395, Adams 251, Bannock 4,644, Bear Lake 250, Benewah 458, Bingham 2,532, Blaine 1,937, Boise 230, Bonner 2,394, Bonneville 8,745, Boundary 406, Butte 161, Camas 52, Canyon 20,828, Caribou 330, Cassia 2,432, Clark 44, Clearwater 747, Custer 177, Elmore 1,238, Franklin 851, Fremont 875, Gem 1,327, Gooding 911, Idaho 879, Jefferson 1,772, Jerome 1,952, Kootenai 14,653, Latah 2,505, Lemhi 398, Lewis 276, Lincoln 370, Madison 5,482, Minidoka 1,895, Nez Perce 3,043, Oneida 220, Owyhee 878, Payette 1,890, Power 457, Shoshone 942, Teton 615, Twin Falls 6,966, Valley 641, Washington 845.