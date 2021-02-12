Idaho’s COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations keep improving, but 9 deaths are added

Idaho’s health districts and the Department of Health and Welfare reported just 233 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, continuing a weeks-long decline. With 111 new probable cases, the combined total came in at 344.

Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 are markedly lower than numbers from the past few months, January included, when Idaho’s recovery took hold. Approximately 180 people were hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most recent day that data was available from the Department of Health and Welfare. About 45 of those patients were in ICU units the same day, according to the state health department’s website.

The state’s health department recorded 81 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ada County (38,912 total) on Friday, dropping the 7-day average to 81.3. Canyon County’s 7-day average also dropped again, to 39.3, as just 23 new cases were added in the county.

Madison County in Eastern Idaho — which the state’s health department identified as a “hot spot” and one of the counties with the highest infection rates in the state — added 26 new cases Friday (5,341 total).

The state also removed three positive cases from Owyhee County (867 total).

Other counties reporting positive cases Friday included: Adams (1 new, 246 total), Bannock (4 new, 4,541 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 244 total), Benewah (2 new, 423 total), Bingham (2 new, 2,509 total), Blaine (6 new, 1,907 total), Boise (1 new, 228 total), Bonner (7 new, 2,337 total), Bonneville (8 new, 8,589 total), Boundary (3 new, 378 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,422 total), Clearwater (1 new, 746 total), Elmore (4 new, 1,211 total), Franklin (4 new, 837 total), Jefferson (3 new, 1,736 total), Jerome (4 new, 1,945 total), Kootenai (36 new, 14,446 total), Latah (10 new, 2,475 total), Minidoka (3 new, 1,887 total), Payette (1 new, 1,875 total), Teton (1 new, 604 total) and Twin Falls (3 new, 6,904 total).

The state also reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Friday. The deaths were in Ada County (2 new, 426), Bannock (1 new, 92 total), Canyon (2 new, 267 total), Gem (1 new, 30 total), Franklin (1 new, 14 total) Jefferson (1 new, 21 total) and Kootenai (1 new, 170 total) counties.

The Jefferson County death was a man in his 30s, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.

The state also removed one death from Minidoka County (28 total). Idaho’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,801.

To date, Idaho has recorded 136,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31,276 probable cases. At least 89,126 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19.

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities grew by one to 314 overall, while total individual cases increased by 178 (8,874 total) and deaths rose by nine to 726, with two facilities recording their first death.

Active cases decreased to 5,662 at 146 facilities — down from 5,812 at 152 facilities last week. There are 161 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation, Gables of Ammon; Ashton: Ashton Memorial Living Center; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Bingham: Gables of Blackfoot II; Blackfoot: Gem Village Assisted Living, Willows Retirement & Assisted Living;

Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Cottages of Boise, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Grace Assisted Living at State St., Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Boise Group Home No. 2 Molly Court, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Elgin Way, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter, Regency Columbia Village;

Bonners Ferry: Boundary County Nursing Home; Buhl: Evergreen Place Assisted Living; Burley: Parke View Rehab, Highland Estates; Caldwell: Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia; Cambridge: Salubria Center; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Garden at Orchard Ridge, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest, Ivy Court, Renaissance at Coeur d’Alene, LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Creekside Inn Assisted Living;

Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Foxtail Senior Living, Paramount Parks, BrightStar Care Homes-Prickly Pear; Emmett: Meadow View Assisted Living, Cottages of Emmett, Apple Valley Residence; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Glenns Ferry: Poplar Grove Assisted Living; Gooding: Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center; Grangeville: Grangeville Health & Rehab Center; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows, Honeysuckle Senior Living; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Fairwinds-Sand Creek, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court Retirement Community, Turtle and Crane Assisted Living, MorningStar of Idaho Falls, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living, Broadway Fields Assisted Living;

Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living, Creekside Care Center; Kootenai: Hearthstone Village; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living; Lewiston: State Veterans Home-Lewiston, Wedgewood Terrace, Brookdale Lewiston; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspen Transitional Rehab, Cottages at Lochsa Falls, Hope Springs, Aspire-Elk Run; Middleton: Cottages of Middleton; Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing, Bear Lake Manor; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home;

Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Karcher Estates, Cascadia of Nampa, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Aspire-Sunset Oaks, CommuniCare No. 7 Cougar; Payette: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, Cottages of Payette; Pocatello: Caring Hearts Assisted Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Monte Vista Hills, Copper Summit Assisted Living, Quail Ridge, Gateway Transitional Care Center; Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls, Guardian Angel Homes; Preston: Franklin County Transitional Care, Heritage Senior Living; Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Temple View Transitional Care, Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg;

Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Valley Vista Care-Sandpoint, Huckleberry Retirement Homes II, Lakeside Assisted Living; Shelley: Gables of Shelley; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls Care of Cascadia, The Canyons Retirement Community, Bridgeview Estates-Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Skilled Nursing, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, Syringa Place; Weiser: Cottages of Weiser; Winchester: Lakeside Assisted Living.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 222,173, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 121,035 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,875 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,204 admissions to the ICU and 9,231 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 11, the health system was reporting 33 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 466 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 6%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 11, the health system was reporting 38 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 336 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 9%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 621,427 people had been tested statewide. About 21.9% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported positive cases since Feb. 2: Boise High (1), Borah High (7), Capital High (5), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Fairmont Junior High (2), Garfield Elementary (1), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Les Bois Junior High (2), Liberty Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), River Glen Junior High (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Timberline High (1), Trail Wind Elementary (7), West Junior High (1).

West Ada School District: Reported cases from Jan. 29-Feb. 11: Centennial High (5), Central Academy (1), Eagle Academy (1), Eagle High (1), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Desert Sage Elementary (2), Discovery Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (1), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 38,912, Adams 246, Bannock 4,541, Bear Lake 244, Benewah 423, Bingham 2,509, Blaine 1,907, Boise 228, Bonner 2,337, Bonneville 8,589, Boundary 378, Butte 154, Camas 52, Canyon 20,595, Caribou 327, Cassia 2,422, Clark 44, Clearwater 746, Custer 175, Elmore 1,211, Franklin 837, Fremont 859, Gem 1,317, Gooding 901, Idaho 875, Jefferson 1,736, Jerome 1,945, Kootenai 14,446, Latah 2,475, Lemhi 395, Lewis 275, Lincoln 370, Madison 5,341, Minidoka 1,887, Nez Perce 3,030, Oneida 212, Owyhee 867, Payette 1,875, Power 454, Shoshone 928, Teton 604, Twin Falls 6,904, Valley 632, Washington 842.