Ada County makes up nearly a third of Idaho’s new COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths reported

Idaho’s seven-day moving average of new cases of COVID-19 stayed below 400 for the sixth consecutive day Wednesday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state’s seven public health districts added 336 new confirmed cases and 113 new probable cases on Wednesday, for a total of 449 cases. The seven-day average stands at 343.1 cases per day.

Nearly a third of Wednesday’s confirmed cases came from Ada County (108 new, 38,763 total), while Kootenai (67 new, 14,368 total), Bonneville (28 new, 8,567 total), Canyon (25 new, 20,550 total), Bannock (17 new, 4,517 total) and Madison (14 new, 5,311 total) counties also saw significant increases.

The other counties adding confirmed cases were Bear Lake (2 new, 243 total), Bingham (2 new, 2,504 total), Blaine (6 new, 1,893 total), Boise (2 new, 226 total), Bonner (7 new, 2,316 total), Boundary (9 new, 374 total), Cassia (6 new, 2,419 total), Elmore (6 new, 1,204 total), Franklin (1 new, 830 total), Fremont (2 new, 858 total), Idaho (1 new, 873 total), Jefferson (9 new, 1,730 total), Jerome (1 new, 1,941 total), Latah (6 new, 2,455 total), Minidoka (2 new, 1,883 total), Owyhee (3 new, 867 total), Payette (4 new, 1,874 total), Shoshone (4 new, 927 total), Twin Falls (4 new, 6,901 total), Valley (1 new, 627 total) and Washington (1 new, 842 total).

Southwest District Health removed one case apiece from Adams (245 total) and Gem (1,315 total) counties. Cases are sometimes removed when an investigation determines that an individual’s permanent residence is in another county, health district or state.

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, there have been 135,564 confirmed cases overall, plus 31,090 probable cases. Health and Welfare estimates 88,126 of those cases have recovered.

There were 11 new coronavirus-related deaths added to the state’s total on Wednesday, spread throughout Idaho. The latest deaths were in Ada (2 new, 424 total), Bannock (1 new, 91 total), Bingham (1 new, 60 total), Bonneville (1 new, 141 total), Canyon (1 new, 265 total), Cassia (1 new, 25 total), Gooding (1 new, 24 total), Jerome (1 new, 19 total) and Nez Perce (2 new, 51 total) counties.

The Bonneville County death was a female in her 60s, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health says the Bannock County death was a female in her 90s, and the Bingham County death was a female in her 70s.

Idaho has lost 1,793 residents to the virus, with a case fatality rate of about 1.08%.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 203,719, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 117,001 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,838 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,199 admissions to the ICU and 9,174 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 9, the health system was reporting 27 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 456 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 9, the health system was reporting 41 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 372 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 618,223 people had been tested statewide. About 21.9% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported positive cases since Feb. 2: Boise High (1), Borah High (4), Capital High (4), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Fairmont Junior High (2), Garfield Elementary (1), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Les Bois Junior High (2), Liberty Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), River Glen Junior High (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Timberline High (1), Trail Wind Elementary (6), West Junior High (1).

West Ada School District: Reported cases from Jan. 28-Feb. 10: Centennial High (2), Eagle Academy (1), Eagle High (1), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (1), Meridian Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Desert Sage Elementary (2), Discovery Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (1), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 38,763, Adams 245, Bannock 4,517, Bear Lake 243, Benewah 417, Bingham 2,504, Blaine 1,893, Boise 226, Bonner 2,316, Bonneville 8,567, Boundary 374, Butte 153, Camas 52, Canyon 20,550, Caribou 327, Cassia 2,419, Clark 44, Clearwater 744, Custer 175, Elmore 1,204, Franklin 830, Fremont 858, Gem 1,315, Gooding 900, Idaho 873, Jefferson 1,730, Jerome 1,941, Kootenai 14,368, Latah 2,455, Lemhi 395, Lewis 275, Lincoln 369, Madison 5,311, Minidoka 1,883, Nez Perce 3,021, Oneida 212, Owyhee 867, Payette 1,874, Power 455, Shoshone 927, Teton 602, Twin Falls 6,901, Valley 627, Washington 842.