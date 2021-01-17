Idaho reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases this weekend and 3 new deaths

Note: The Statesman is no longer reporting COVID-19 numbers on Saturdays. Instead, both Saturday and Sunday’s numbers will be recorded in one article on Sunday evening.

Idaho reported fewer than 1,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 this weekend, according to data from state and local health officials.

Health officials reported 565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide (420 on Saturday and 145 on Sunday), as well as 414 probable cases (283 on Saturday and 131 on Sunday) for a total of 979 new cases. It’s the latest in what appears to be a slight decline in coronavirus cases statewide over the last month.

Sunday’s 145 confirmed cases is the lowest number reported for a single day since Sept. 20, though daily case counts have consistently been lower on Sundays for the duration of the pandemic. as some of the state’s local health districts don’t appear to update their data on Sundays.

The low totals over the weekend brought the state’s seven-day moving average of probable and confirmed cases to 840.7 new cases per day over the last week. That’s the lowest the seven-day moving average has been since early November, barring the recent holidays when averages were skewed due to the fact that Idaho health officials did not report case numbers on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Officials also reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this weekend. On Saturday, Health and Welfare data showed one person died in Twin Falls County (116 total), and on Sunday, data showed one death each in Gem (25 total) and Owyhee (23 total) counties. Idaho has now gone two weeks with a reported COVID-19 death each day. To date, 1,609 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

Idaho has confirmed 127,147 COVID-19 cases since mid-March of 2020, as well as 28,462 probable cases. More than 71,000 people are presumed to have recovered from the disease.

The following Idaho counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Saturday: Ada (188 new, 36,261 total), Bannock (8 new, 4,210 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 225 total), Benewah (2 new, 396 total), Bingham (2 new, 2,405 total), Blaine (11 new, 1,561 total), Boise (4 new, 202 total), Bonner (36 new, 1,953 total), Bonneville (16 new, 8,162 total), Boundary (3 new, 318 total), Canyon (75 new, 19,395 total), Caribou (2 new, 310 total), Cassia (10 new, 2,349 total), Elmore (4 new, 1,112 total), Franklin (1 new, 776 total), Fremont (4 new, 817 total), Gem (2 new, 1,216 total), Gooding (1 new, 872 total), Jefferson (5 new, 1,635 total), Jerome (1 new, 1,862 total), Kootenai (8 new, 13,178 total), Madison (10 new, 4,969 total), Minidoka (4 new, 1,835 total), Owyhee (3 new, 835 total), Payette (2 new, 1,781 total), Shoshone (1 new, 867 total), Teton (2 new, 526 total) and Twin Falls (14 new, 6,677 total).

The following counties reported new cases on Sunday: Ada (41 new, 36,302 total), Bannock (2 new, 4,212 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 226 total), Bingham (1 new, 2,406 total), Blaine (11 new, 1,572 total), Boise (3 new, 205 total), Bonner (4 new, 1,957 total), Bonneville (9 new, 8,171 total), Canyon (33 new, 19,428 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,350 total), Elmore (3 new, 1,115 total), Fremont (-1 new, 816 total), Gem (2 new, 1,218 total), Gooding (1 new, 873 total), Jefferson (-1 new, 1,634 total), Jerome (3 new, 1,865 total), Kootenai (9 new, 13187 total), Madison (5 new, 4,974 total), Minidoka (1 new, 1,836 total), Payette (3 new, 1,784 total), Twin Falls (6 new, 6,683 total) and Valley (8 new, 507 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 60,805 according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 40,386 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,307 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,106 admissions to the ICU and 8,252 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Jan. 16, the health system was reporting 63 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 411 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 13%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Jan. 16, the health system was reporting 64 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 343 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 21.4%.

Testing totals: At the end of the day Sunday, Health and Welfare reported that 577,938 people had been tested statewide. About 22% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported cases since Jan. 5: Boise High (2), Borah High (3), Capital High (1), district services (3), Fairmont Junior High (1), Grace Jordan Elementary (1), Hillcrest Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (1), Shadow Hills Elementary (1), Timberline High (3).

West Ada School District: Reported cases between Jan. 4 and Jan. 17: Centennial High (8), Eagle High (6), Meridian High (1), Mountain View High (7), Renaissance High (4), Rocky Mountain High (3), Crossroads Middle (2), Heritage Middle (6), Lake Hazel Middle (4), Lewis and Clark Middle (2), Meridian Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Christine Donnell School (1), Discovery Elementary (1), Frontier Elementary (3), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Hunter Elementary (2), Joplin Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (2), Meridian Elementary (1), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM (1), Willow Creek Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 36,302, Adams 230, Bannock 4,212, Bear Lake 226, Benewah 396, Bingham 2,406, Blaine 1,572, Boise 205, Bonner 1,957, Bonneville 8,171, Boundary 318, Butte 145, Camas 42, Canyon 19,428, Caribou 310, Cassia 2,350, Clark 44, Clearwater 705, Custer 172, Elmore 1,115, Franklin 776, Fremont 816, Gem 1,218, Gooding 873, Idaho 852, Jefferson 1,634, Jerome 1,865, Kootenai 13,187, Latah 2,255, Lemhi 396, Lewis 268, Lincoln 353, Madison 4,974, Minidoka 1,836, Nez Perce 2,908, Oneida 194, Owyhee 835, Payette 1,784, Power 431, Shoshone 867, Teton 526, Twin Falls 6,683, Valley 507, Washington 803