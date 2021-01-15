Idaho gets more vaccine doses starting next week; state adds more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases

Despite news that states won’t be receiving a promised release of second vaccine doses, Idaho health officials said the state will start receiving a slight increase in the overall number of doses from the federal government next week.

Idaho will begin receiving about 950 extra doses starting next week, state health officials said, for a total of 20,950 doses each week “for the forseeable future.” That’s about a 2%-5% increase.

“Along with other states, Idaho is requesting more accurate, timely, and forward-looking estimates of doses Idaho will receive from the federal government,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesperson Niki Forbing-Orr wrote in a Friday email statement. “DHW has committed to being transparent as we quickly work to support enrolled provider organizations as they vaccinate as many people as possible during this rapidly evolving situation.”

Health and Welfare and the state’s seven health districts reported 703 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 441 probable cases for a total of 1,144 new cases Friday.

Ada County recorded 130 new confirmed coronavirus cases (36,073 total) and Southwest District Health reoprted 123 new cases in Canyon County (19,320 total). Kootenai County (13,170 total) and Clearwater County (705 total) in North Idaho had big jumps in cases, too, reporting 96 and 60 new confirmed cases, respectively.

With students back on campus and in classes, Boise State University also recorded 45 new coronavirus cases among students and staff this week, according to the school’s data dashboard. Over the past week, four faculty or staff members, 18 residential students and 23 off-campus students tested positive for COVID-19. Overall, 1,139 people affiliated with Boise State have contracted COVID-19 since August 2020, including 128 faculty or staff members, 283 residential students and 728 off-campus students.

Counties on the eastern side of the state also reported sizable increases in confirmed coronavirus cases, with Bonneville County recording 57 new cases (8,146 total) and Madison County reporting 45 new cases (4,959 total).

Other counties reporting new cases included: Adams (5 new, 230 total), Bannock (35 new, 4,202 total), Benewah (3 new, 394 total), Bingham (13 new, 2,403 total), Blaine (16 new, 1,550 total), Boise (1 new, 198 total), Bonner (14 new, 1,917 total), Boundary (5 new, 315 total), Butte (1 new, 145 total), Caribou (1 new, 308 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,339 total), Custer (1 new, 172 total), Elmore (3 new, 1,108 total), Franklin (2 new, 775 total), Fremont (6 new, 813 total), Gem (3 new, 1,214 total), Gooding (1 new, 871 total), Idaho (1 new, 852 total), Jefferson (4 new, 1,630 total), Jerome (4 new, 1,861 total), Latah (7 new, 2,255 total), Lewis (4 new, 268 total), Lincoln (1 new, 353 total), Minidoka (5 new, 1,831 total), Nez Perce (5 new, 2,908 total), Owyhee (4 new, 832 total), Payette (4 new, 1,779 total), Power (3 new, 431 total), Shoshone (4 new, 866 total), Teton (6 new, 524 total), Twin Falls (16 new, 6,663 total), Valley (10 new, 499 total), Washington (3 new, 803 total).

Although the state’s coronavirus case count was lower this week, the number of Idahoans in the ICU was the highest it’s been since Dec. 27. At least 90 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to data updated by Health and Welfare.

The deaths of 13 more Idahoans were reported Friday, bringing the total number of people who have died related to COVID-19 to 1,606. Friday deaths were reporting in Bannock (2 new, 78 total), Canyon (2 new, 239 total), Bonneville (2 new, 124 total), Bonner (3 new, 23 total), Kootenai (3 new, 140 total) and Bingham (1 new, 55 total).

Central District Health says vaccine demand ‘far exceeds’ supply

As the number of people eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Idaho grew this week, Boise-based Central District Health said in a news release Thursday that the demand for vaccines in its boundaries “far exceeds vaccine supply.”

While the same sentiment was raised during Friday’s meeting for CDH members, program manager Natalie Bodine said she hoped to see a “significant surge” in the amount of vaccine doses being sent to Idaho.

Earlier this week, Idaho officials announced that first responders, correctional facility staff, education and daycare workers would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 12.

Saint Alphonsus expands COVID-19 vaccine access

The Saint Alphonsus Health System is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines for those who qualify within the Treasure Valley.

Those eligible for the vaccine fall into the state’s priority Groups 1 and 2.1. Those in Group 1 include all health care workers and staff or residents at long-term care facilities. Those in Group 2.1 are first responders such as police and firefighters; coroners or medical examiners; Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers; daycare workers; and those who work in correctional or detention facilities. Those who work for child welfare services, as well as community food, housing and relief services, are also included in Group 2.1.

Saint Al’s has added new vaccine clinics, which will open this weekend starting Jan. 16 at the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, according to a news release. The medical group has other vaccine clinics as well, all of which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To schedule a time for a vaccine, sign up online at www.saintalphonsus.org/getvaccinated. Patients must go through a screening process upon entering a hospital or clinic and wear masks.

You do not need to be a Saint Al’s patient to receive a vaccine, but you must bring proof of eligibility, such as a pay statement, ID badge or business card, as well as insurance information, in order to receive a vaccine.

Boise Basque Festival Jaialdi again postponed

The Treasure Valley’s week-long Basque festival is postponed, and it is now scheduled to take place July 26-31, 2022.

Festival organizers announced Friday that the Jaialdi festival would return in 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, typically held every five years, was postponed in 2020 and was supposed to take place during the summer of 2021, though that is no longer the case.

The second postponement of the festival does not impact the festival slated for 2025, according to organizers.

“It is so hard to make the decision to postpone again, because Jaialdi is such a vital and joyful time to reconnect with friends and family from across the globe,” Jaialdi board member Amy Wray said in a news release.

“But this is a festival that even in normal times happens just once every five years — and we want to make sure we can hug our friends and family from around the world, crowd the Basque Block and our favorite events, and dance the jota together.”

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities increased by one to 308 overall, total individual cases jumped by 223 (8,309 total) and deaths rose by 51 to 673, with two facilities recording their first death.

Active cases increased to 6,329 at 186 facilities — up from 6,236 at 186 facilities last week. There are 122 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

American Falls: Power County Nursing Home; Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation, Gables of Ammon; Ashton: Ashton Memorial Living Center; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Bingham: Gables of Blackfoot II; Blackfoot: Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility, Gables Assisted Living of Blackfoot 1, Gem Village Assisted Living, Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing;

Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Cascadia of Boise, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, Edgewood Castle Hills, Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Communicare No. 3 Pond, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Cottages of Boise, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Grace Assisted Living at State St., Boise Group Home No. 1 Pennfield, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Boise Group Home No. 2 Molly Court, Boise Group Home No. 4 Eshelman, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, Edgewood Spring Creek Ustick, Basil Celany Living Center, Hettinger Living Center, BrightStar Care Homes-Taft, Independent Living Services-Summerwind, Boise Group Home No. 8 Delmar, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Independent Living Services-Five Mile, Overland Court Senior Living;

Bonners Ferry: Boundary County Nursing Home; Bonneville: New Beginnings Community Living; Buhl: Woodland Assisted Living; Burley: Parke View Rehab, Highland Estates, Rosetta of Burley; Caldwell: Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia, Grace Assisted Living Caldwell, Gables Assisted Living of Caldwell; Cambridge: Salubria Center; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck, Grace at Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Renaissance at Coeur d’Alene, Garden at Orchard Ridge, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest, Creekside Inn Assisted Living, Country Comfort Residential Care;

Darlington: Antelope Creek Living Center; Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Foxtail Senior Living, Paramount Parks, Edgewood Eagle; Emmett: River’s Edge Rehab, Meadow View Assisted Living, Cottages of Emmett, Apple Valley Residence; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Glenns Ferry: Poplar Grove Assisted Living; Gooding: Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center, Diamond Peak of Gooding; Grangeville: Grangeville Health & Rehab Center; Hagerman: Stonebridge Assisted Living of Hagerman; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows; Homedale: Owyhee Health & Rehab; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Fairwinds-Sand Creek, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court Retirement Community, Turtle and Crane Assisted Living, Broadway Hills, MorningStar of Idaho Falls, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living, Broadway Fields Assisted Living;

Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living, Communicare No. 5 Kuna; Lewiston: Life Care Center of Lewiston, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston, Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Lewiston, Wedgewood Terrace, Royal Plaza-Lewiston; Malad: Oneida Long Term Care Facility; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center, Cottages of McCall; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount, Grace Assisted Living-Fairview Lakes, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspen Transitional Rehab, Cottages at Lochsa Falls, Trinity at 1st Street; Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing, Bear Lake Manor; Moscow: Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, Aspen Park of Cascadia; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home;

Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Grace Assisted Living-Nampa, Karcher Estates, Sunny Ridge, Cascadia of Nampa, Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Midland Manor, Communicare No. 2 Boone; Orofino: Clearwater Health & Rehab of Cascadia, Brookside Landing; Payette: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, Cottages of Payette; Pocatello: Caring Hearts Assisted Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Elegant Residential Living, Monte Vista Hills, Copper Summit Assisted Living, Quail Ridge, Gateway Transitional Care Center, Belmont Care Center Crestview; Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls; Preston: Franklin County Transitional Care, Heritage Senior Living; Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Temple View Transitional Care, Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg, Briarwood Assisted Living;

Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab; Salmon: Discovery Rehab and Living; Sandpoint: Valley Vista Care-Sandpoint, Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Huckleberry Retirement Homes II; Shelley: Gables of Shelley; Shoshone: Desano Place Shoshone; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; Soda Springs: Caribou Memorial Living Center; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: Brookdale Twin Falls, Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls Care of Cascadia, The Canyons Retirement Community, Bridgeview Estates, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, Syringa Place; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia; Wendell: Stonebridge Assisted Living of Wendell; Winchester: Lakeside Assisted Living.

Daily Details

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 51,233 according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 31,685 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,269 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,098 admissions to the ICU and 8,032 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Jan. 14, the health system was reporting 63 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 441 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 13%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Jan. 14, the health system was reporting 74 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 377 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 21.9%.

Testing totals: At the end of the day Thursday, Health and Welfare reported that 574,288 people had been tested statewide. About 22% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

West Ada School District: Reported cases between Jan. 2 and Jan. 15: Centennial High (9), Eagle High (7), Meridian High (3), Mountain View High (8), Renaissance High (4), Rocky Mountain High (3), Crossroads Middle (2), Heritage Middle (7), Lake Hazel Middle (6), Lewis and Clark Middle (2), Meridian Middle (3), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Christine Donnell School (1), Discovery Elementary (1), Frontier Elementary (3), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Hunter Elementary (2), Joplin Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (2), Meridian Elementary (1), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM (1), Willow Creek Elementary (2).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 36,073, Adams 230, Bannock 4,202, Bear Lake 224, Benewah 394, Bingham 2,403, Blaine 1,550, Boise 198, Bonner 1,917, Bonneville 8,146, Boundary 315, Butte 145, Camas 42, Canyon 19,320, Caribou 308, Cassia 2,339, Clark 44, Clearwater 705, Custer 172, Elmore 1,108, Franklin 775, Fremont 813, Gem 1,214, Gooding 871, Idaho 852, Jefferson 1,630, Jerome 1,861, Kootenai 13,170, Latah 2,255, Lemhi 396, Lewis 268, Lincoln 353, Madison 4,959, Minidoka 1,831, Nez Perce 2,908, Oneida 194, Owyhee 832, Payette 1,779, Power 431, Shoshone 866, Teton 524, Twin Falls 6,663, Valley 499, Washington 803