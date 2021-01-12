Disneyland Resort to become massive COVID vaccination center in California

Disneyland Resort will serve as a “super” distribution site for COVID vaccinations in Orange County, California, officials say. The Associated Press file

Throngs of people will soon be flocking to Disneyland Resort again in Southern California, but not to ride attractions or cavort with costumed characters.

Orange County officials announced Monday plans to set up a COVID-19 vaccine “super” distribution site at the theme park, now mostly shuttered by the pandemic.

The site, along with four others still in the works, will be able to vaccinate thousands of people each day against the coronavirus, according to the release.

County officials hope to begin vaccinating people at Disneyland Resort this week, following state eligibility rules. Front-line law enforcement personnel and those 75 years or older are currently eligible.

Walk-ups will not be accepted, and patients must provide ID and proof of eligibility, the release says.

“Disneyland Resort is proud to help support Orange County and the city of Anaheim with the use of our property, and we are grateful for all of their efforts to combat COVID-19,” said Dr. Pamela Hymel, Disney Parks chief medical officer, The Orange County Register reported.

“After a year in which so many in our community have faced unprecedented hardship and uncertainty, there is now reason for optimism with the administration of a vaccine,” Hymel said, according to the publication.

Vaccine distribution centers also are planned at several stadiums and fairgrounds around California, ABC News reported.

More than 91 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide with more than 1.9 million deaths as of Jan. 12, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 22 million confirmed cases with more than 376,000 deaths.