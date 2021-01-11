Idaho reports fewer than 700 new coronavirus cases, but 16 new deaths statewide

Idaho reported 553 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday and 132 new probable cases, for a total of 685 cases in one day.

Ada County confirmed 133 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 35,357 confirmed infections, according to Health and Welfare.

Canyon County confirmed 90 new cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 18,919 confirmed infections, according to Southwest District Health.

Kootenai County confirmed 132 new cases bringing the countywide total to 12,622 confirmed infections, according to the Panhandle Health District. The entire population of Kootenai County is about 170,185 people.

Idaho reported 16 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. That brings the statewide death toll to 1,552 people.

Monday’s newly reported deaths included six in Ada County and four in Kootenai County. Nez Perce, Booneville, Idaho, Bannock, Lewis and Bonner counties saw one new death each.

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, 123,687 confirmed infections have been reported.

Health and Welfare estimates that Idaho has 26,722 probable cases and that 66,796 people have recovered from the virus.

Other counties to report new coronavirus cases on Monday include: Nez Perce (13 new, 2,866 total), Latah (26 new, 2,166 total), Idaho (6 new, 837 total), Clearwater (2 new, 639 total), Lewis (2 new, 262 total), Bannock (21 new, 4,081 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 223 total), Bingham (11 new, 2,377 total), Butte (2 new, 142 total), Caribou (3 new, 297 total), Franklin (4 new, 768 total), Oneida (2 new, 187 total), Power (1 new, 424 total), Adams (1 new, 220 total), Gem (5 new, 1,185 total), Owyhee (1 new, 820 total), Payette (8 new, 1,754 total), Washington (3 new, 791 total), Boise (1 new, 195 total), Elmore (7 new, 1,078 total), Valley (13 new, 466 total), Benewah (1 new, 382 total), Bonner (10 new, 1,827 total), Boundary (4 new, 298 total), Bonneville (14 new, 8,007 total), Jefferson (-1 new, 1,611 total), Madison (6 new, 4,819 total), Teton (3 new, 510 total), Blaine (3 new, 1,495 total), Cassia (5 new, 2,325 total), Jerome (1 new, 1,841 total), Lincoln (2 new, 350 total), Minidoka (3 new, 1,821 total), Twin Falls (14 new, 6,578 total)

Central District Health on vaccines

The number of vaccine doses shipped to health care providers in the Central District Health region has flagged in recent weeks, as the federal allocations to states were lower than promised. Officials for CDH said that vaccinators are not struggling to get the shots administered; they simply do not have enough doses to give them out more quickly.

The first allocation for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to CDH was 4,875 doses in mid-December, then 975 a week — except for one week, when CDH received zero doses of that shot. Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine rolled out with a first shipment of 9,100 in late December, followed by 3,300 to 4,200 doses per week since then.

Russ Duke, director of CDH, said Monday that demand for the vaccines far outpaces the supply. “The bottleneck right now is the supply chain coming to our state,” he said.

Daily details

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 35,842, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 27,152 people have received their first dose, while 4,335 have received both doses.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,079 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,076 admissions to the ICU and 7,743 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Jan. 10, the health system was reporting 71 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 440 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 14%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Jan. 10, the health system was reporting 64 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 345 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 23.9%.

Testing totals: At the end of the day Monday, Health and Welfare reported that 564,715 people had been tested statewide. About 21.9% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

West Ada School District: Reported cases between Dec. 28 and Jan. 10: Centennial High (6), Eagle High (4), Meridian High (3), Mountain View High (6), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (5), Virtual High (1), Heritage Middle (5), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Lewis and Clark Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (4), Meridian Middle (5), Pathways Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Desert Sage Elementary (2), Discovery Elementary (1), Frontier Elementary (1), Hunter Elementary (2), Joplin Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (2), Pioneer School of the Arts (2), Sienna (1), Star Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM (2), Willow Creek Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 35,357 Adams 220, Bannock 4,081, Bear Lake 223, Benewah 382, Bingham 2,377, Blaine 1,495, Boise 195, Bonner 1,827, Bonneville 8,007, Boundary 298, Butte 140, Camas 42, Canyon 18,919, Caribou 297, Cassia 2,325, Clark 44, Clearwater 639, Custer 167, Elmore 1,078, Franklin 768, Fremont 798, Gem 1,185, Gooding 863, Idaho 837, Jefferson 1,611, Jerome 1,841, Kootenai 12,622, Latah 2,166, Lemhi 395, Lewis 262, Lincoln 350, Madison 4,819, Minidoka 1,821, Nez Perce 2,866, Oneida 187, Owyhee 820, Payette 1,754, Power 424, Shoshone 838, Teton 510, Twin Falls 6,578, Valley 466, Washington 791.