Idaho reports more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 29 new deaths statewide

Idaho reported 827 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday and 346 probable cases, counting a total of 1,173 new cases reported in one day. The state also reported 29 new deaths related to COVID-19.

Ada County confirmed 305 new cases of the virus, bringing the countywide total to 33,196 confirmed infections on Thursday, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Twelve people from Ada County were reported dead Thursday due to COVID-19-related causes, bringing the county death toll to 355 people.

Canyon County confirmed 89 new cases of the virus, bringing the countywide total to 17,927 confirmed infections, according to Southwest District Health.

Kootenai County confirmed 152 new cases of the virus, bringing the countywide total to 11,344 confirmed infections, according to the Panhandle Health District.

In addition to the 12 Ada County deaths, Canyon County reported five new deaths, Madison County reported three new deaths and Bingham County reported two new deaths. Bannock, Gem, Owyhee, Blaine, Minidoka, Bonneville and Jefferson counties recorded one new death each.

That brings the statewide death toll to 1,438 people.

The statewide test positivity rate also rose last week, hitting 13.2% in data reported Thursday. It was 12.6% the previous week.

Health and Welfare has reported 24,360 probable cases and estimated that 58,649 people have recovered.

According to Health and Welfare on Thursday, COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in Idaho for 2020.

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, 116,847 infections have been confirmed.

Health and Welfare will not update its coronavirus website on New Year’s Day due to the holiday. The Idaho Statesman will report the newest information on Jan. 2.

Other counties to report new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday include: Elmore (7 new, 1,029 total), Valley, (4 new, 396 total), Shoshone (6 new, 794 total), Bonner (17 new new, 1,634 total), Boundary (5 new, 269 total), Nez Perce (18 new, 2,792 total), Idaho (4 new, 815 total), Lewis (1 new, 252 total), Clearwater (2 new, 628 total), Latah (6 new, 2,034 total), Bannock (34 new, 3,865 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 208 total), Bingham (12 new, 2,276 total), Butte (3 new, 134 total), Caribou (2 new, 284 total), Franklin (5 new, 717 total), Oneida (1 new, 177 total), Power (1 new, 422 total), Adams (3 new, 199 total), Gem (7 new, 1,108 total), Owyhee (2 new, 789 total), Payette (6 new, 1,695 total), Washington (4 new, 759 total), Bonneville (47 new, 7,701 total), Custer (1 new, 162 total), Lemhi (-1 new, 391 total), Fremont (2 new, 778 total), Jefferson (10 new, 1,563 total), Madison (19 new, 4,649 total), Teton (4 new, 485 total), Blaine (3 new, 1,444 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,240 total), Gooding (2 new, 845 total), Jerome (6 new, 1,782 total), Lincoln (1 new, 341 total), Minidoka (5 new, 1,768 total), Twin Falls (29 new, 6,336 total).

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Thursday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities increased by five to 305 overall, total individual cases jumped by 231 (7,722 total) and deaths rose by 26 to 565, with six facilities recording their first death.

Active cases increased to 6,363 at 209 facilities — up from 6,216 at 209 facilities last week. There are 96 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

American Falls: Power County Nursing Home; Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation, Crystal Creek Assisted Living, Gables of Ammon; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Bingham: Gables of Blackfoot II; Blackfoot: Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility, Gables Assisted Living of Blackfoot 1, Gem Village Assisted Living, Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing;

Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Cascadia of Boise, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, Edgewood Castle Hills, Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, Independent Living Services Freedom, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Communicare No. 3 Pond, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Cottages of Boise, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Grace Assisted Living at State St., Boise Group Home No. 1 Pennfield, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Boise Group Home No. 3 Holt, Boise Group Home No. 2 Molly Court, Boise Group Home No. 4 Eshelman, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, Edgewood Spring Creek Ustick, Basil Celany Living Center, Hettinger Living Center, BrightStar Care Homes-Taft, Independent Living Services-Summerwind, Boise Group Home No. 8 Delmar, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green;

Bonners Ferry: Sunset Home Assisted Living; Bonneville: New Beginnings Community Living; Buhl: Woodland Assisted Living; Burley: Parke View Rehab, Highland Estates, Rosetta of Burley; Caldwell: Autumn Wind, Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia, Grace Assisted Living Caldwell, Gables Assisted Living of Caldwell; Cambridge: Salubria Center; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck, Ashley Manor-Hawthorne, Grace at Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Renaissance at Coeur d’Alene, Garden at Orchard Ridge, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest, Creekside Inn Assisted Living, Country Comfort Residential Care; Darlington: Antelope Creek Living Center;

Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Foxtail Senior Living, Paramount Parks, BrightStar Care Homes-Prickly Pear, Edgewood Eagle; Emmett: River’s Edge Rehab, Meadow View Assisted Living, Cottages of Emmett; Garden City: Garnet Place; Gooding: Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center, Emerson House at Riverpointe; Grangeville: Meadowlark Homes, Grangeville Health & Rehab Center; Hagerman: Stonebridge Assisted Living of Hagerman; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows, Peterson Place Assisted Living, Maplewood Assisted Living; Homedale: Owyhee Health & Rehab; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Fairwinds-Sand Creek, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court Retirement Community, Broadway Fields Assisted Living, Turtle and Crane Assisted Living, Broadway Hills, MorningStar of Idaho Falls, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living;

Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living; Kellogg: Mountain Valley of Cascadia; Kimberly: Oak Creek, Alpine Manor; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living, Communicare No. 5 Kuna; Lewiston: Prestige-The Orchards, Life Care Center of Lewiston, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston, Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia, Brookdale Lewiston, State Veterans Home-Lewiston, Guardian Angel Homes Lewiston, Pleasant Valley Shelter Home, Wedgewood Terrace, Royal Plaza-Lewiston; Malad: Oneida Long Term Care Facility; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center, Cottages of McCall; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Edgewood Spring Creek Meridian, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount, Grace Assisted Living-Fairview Lakes, Trinity at 1st Street, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb;

Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing; Moscow: Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, Aspen Park of Cascadia; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Grace Assisted Living-Nampa, Karcher Estates, Sunny Ridge, Cascadia of Nampa, Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Communicare No. 1 Gem, Midland Manor, Communicare #2 Boone; Orofino: Clearwater Health & Rehab of Cascadia, Brookside Landing; Payette: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia; Pocatello: Brookdale Pocatello, Caring Hearts Assisted Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Elegant Residential Living, Monte Vista Hills, Gables of Pocatello 1, Copper Summit Assisted Living, Diamond Peak of Pocatello, Quail Ridge, Gateway Transitional Care Center, Gables of Pocatello II, Quinn Meadows Rehab & Care Center, Ashley Manor-Cedar, Belmont Care Center Crestview;

Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls; Preston: Franklin County Transitional Care, Heritage Senior Living; Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Temple View Transitional Care, Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg, Briarwood Assisted Living; Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab; Salmon: Discovery Rehab and Living; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Luther Park at Sandpoint, Valley Vista Care-Sandpoint; Shelley: Diamond Peak of Shelley, Gables of Shelley; Shoshone: Lincoln County Care Center, Desano Place Shoshone; Soda Springs: Caribou Memorial Living Center; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries;

Twin Falls: Brookdale Twin Falls, Serenity Transitional Care, Chardonnay Assisted Living, Twin Falls Care of Cascadia, Heritage Assisted Living, Ashley Manor-Parkview, The Canyons Retirement Community, Campus View Home, Willow Place Assisted Living, Rosetta of Twin Falls, Cenoma House, Bridgeview Estates, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, Syringa Place; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia; Wendell: Stonebridge Assisted Living of Wendell; Winchester: Lakeside Assisted Living.

Daily Details

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 15,780, according to Health and Welfare.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 5,630 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,018 admissions to the ICU and 7,086 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Dec. 30, the health system was reporting 58 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 442 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 13%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Dec. 30, the health system was reporting 78 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 387 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 23.2%.

Testing totals: At the end of the day Thursday, Health and Welfare reported that 545,485 people had been tested statewide. About 21.4% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 33,196, Adams 199, Bannock 3,865, Bear Lake 208, Benewah 347, Bingham 2,276, Blaine 1,444, Boise 186, Bonner 1,634, Bonneville 7,701, Boundary 269, Butte 134, Camas 42, Canyon 17,927, Caribou 284, Cassia 2,240, Clark 44, Clearwater 628, Custer 162, Elmore 1,029, Franklin 717, Fremont 778, Gem 1,108, Gooding 845, Idaho 815, Jefferson 1,563, Jerome 1,782, Kootenai 11,344, Latah 2,034, Lemhi 391, Lewis 252, Lincoln 341, Madison 4,649, Minidoka 1,768, Nez Perce 2,792, Oneida 177, Owyhee 789, Payette 1,695, Power 422, Shoshone 794, Teton 485, Twin Falls 6,336, Valley 396, Washington 759.