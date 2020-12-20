With 2 health districts not reporting, Idaho records more than 850 new coronavirus cases

With two of Idaho’s seven health districts not reporting Sunday, Idaho recorded 611 new confirmed cases and 256 new probable cases, for a total of 867 cases reported in one day.

Ada County recorded 185 new confirmed cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. That brings the countywide total to 29,778 confirmed infections.

Canyon County recorded 100 new confirmed cases, according to Health and Welfare. That brings the countywide total to 16,968 confirmed infections.

Bonneville County recorded 130 new confirmed cases Sunday, according to Health and Welfare. That brings the countywide total to 7,368 confirmed infections.

There were four new COVID-19-related deaths reported Sunday, including two in Blaine County, one in Twin Falls County and one in Gooding County. As of Sunday, Idaho’s pandemic death toll was at 1,284 people.

The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, which includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties, and the Idaho North Central District, which includes Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties, did not report new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday to Health and Welfare.

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, a total of 108,488 coronavirus infections have been confirmed statewide.

Health and Welfare reported 21,536 probable cases statewide and estimates that 50,950 people have recovered from the virus.

Other counties report new infections Sunday include: Elmore (11 new, 920 total), Valley (3 new, 296 total), Boise (2 new, 173 total), Bonner (30 new, 1,406 total), Kootenai (21 new, 10,057 total), Boundary (3 new, 228 total), Latah (minus-1 new, 1,938 total), Owyhee (5 new, 754 total), Gem (3 new, 1,033 total), Payette (4 new, 1,610 total), Washington (2 new, 721 total), Blaine (3 new, 1,416 total), Cassia (6 new, 2,187 total), Gooding (1 new, 818 total), Jerome (2 new, 1,732 total), Minidoka (4 new, 1,708 total), Twin Falls (12 new, 6,169 total), Custer (3 new, 157 total), Fremont (8 new, 760 total), Jefferson (18 new, 1,507 total), Lemhi (1 new, 385 total), Madison (54 new, 4,527 total), Teton (1 new, 459 total)

Daily details

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 3,582, according to Health and Welfare.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 5,155 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 942 admissions to the ICU and 6,290 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Dec. 19, the health system was reporting 105 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 448 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 14%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Dec. 19, the health system was reporting 95 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 394 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 24.7%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Dec. 15: Adams Elementary (1), Boise High (2), District Services (1), Frank Church High School (1), Hawthorne Elementary (1), Liberty Elementary (1), Longfellow Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Whitney Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for Dec. 6-19: Centennial High (2), Eagle Academy (1), Eagle High (9), Idaho Fine Arts (1), Meridian High (10), Mountain View High (5), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (10), Virtual School House-High (1), Crossroads Middle (1), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (4), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (3), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (2), Barbara Morgan STEM (2), Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (1), Christine Donnell (2), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (3), Hunter Elementary (1), Joplin Elementary (2), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), McMillan Elementary (4), Meridian Elementary (1), Peregrine Elementary (3), Ponderosa Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (1), Star Elementary (2), Willow Creek Elementary (3).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Sunday, Health and Welfare reported that 526,368 people had been tested statewide. About 20.6% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 29,778, Adams 137, Bannock 3,568, Bear Lake 180, Benewah 322, Bingham 2,179, Blaine 1,416, Boise 173, Bonner 1,406, Bonneville 7,368, Boundary 228, Butte 121, Camas 42, Canyon 16,968, Caribou 271, Cassia 2,187, Clark 44, Clearwater 597, Custer 157, Elmore 920, Franklin 672, Fremont 760, Gem 1,033, Gooding 818, Idaho 782, Jefferson 1,507, Jerome 1,732, Kootenai 10,057, Latah 1,938, Lemhi 385, Lewis 241, Lincoln 333, Madison 4,527, Minidoka 1,708, Nez Perce 2,633, Oneida 169, Owyhee 754, Payette 1,610, Power 413, Shoshone 709, Teton 459, Twin Falls 6,169, Valley 296, Washington 721.