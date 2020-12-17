Are you a COVID-19 ‘long hauler’ in Idaho? We want to tell your story

Are you an Idahoan whose coronavirus infection has lingered? Are you still waiting for recovery?

The Idaho Statesman wants to hear from people whose COVID-19 case has not fully resolved.

This has been described as a COVID-19 “long hauler” or “long COVID” syndrome, lasting weeks or months beyond the initial infection.

People have described ongoing symptoms such as fatigue, aches and pains, “brain fog” or memory trouble, recurring fever and chills, altered sense of taste and smell, rapid heartbeat, cough and other respiratory symptoms, depression and other mental health issues.

To share your story, fill out our form below. (Trouble seeing it? Visit www.bit.ly/IdahoLongCOVID.)

