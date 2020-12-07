Idaho reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases Monday, over 20 fatalities

Idaho recorded 1,069 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday and 441 new probable cases, for a total of 1,510 cases in one day.

Ada County reported 274 of the confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 24,704 people infected. Ada County also reported seven new deaths because of COVID-19-related causes, bringing the county’s death toll to 272.

Idaho also hit a new high for its seven-day moving average, at 1,457.4 cases a day.

Canyon County reported 129 new confirmed cases of the virus Monday, bringing the countywide total to 15,108 people infected, according to Southwest District Health.

Kootenai County reported 138 new confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. Countywide, Kootenai has reported 7,769 confirmed infections.

Another 21 deaths were reported Monday because of COVID-19-related causes, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,062. In addition to the seven in Ada County, there were five deaths in Bonneville County, three in Kootenai County and three in Bannock County. Payette, Nez Perce and Fremont counties each had one new death.

Health and Welfare’s weekly school update showed that 419 cases of coronavirus were confirmed across Idaho’s K-12 schools for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6. That’s a big increase from last week, when the state reported 154 cases.

Health and Welfare also reported that there have been 17,937 probable cases and estimated that 43,926 people have recovered from the virus.

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, a total of 94,149 cases statewide have been confirmed.

Other counties to confirm new cases of coronavirus on Monday include: Nez Perce 45 (2,345 total), Latah 25 (1,756 total), Idaho 19 (733 total), Clearwater 20 (529 total), Lewis 9 (212 total), Bannock 6 (3,064 total), Bingham 9 (1,964 total), Caribou 1 (269 total), Oneida 3 (128 total), Power 1 (382 total) , Adams 1 (101 total), Gem 8 (876 total), Owyhee 4 (694 total), Payette 11 (1,486 total), Washington 3 (675 total), Bonner 21 (1,052 total), Benewah 2 (281 total), Boundary 1 (185 total), Shoshone 16 (551 total), Boise 3 (127 total), Elmore 10 (743 total), Valley 3 (235 total), Bonneville 108 (6,436 total), Custer 2 (144 total), Fremont 15 (723 total), Jefferson 18 (1,358 total), Lemhi 3 (380 total), Madison 60 (4,116 total), Teton 4 (439 total), Blaine 14 (1,299 total), Cassia 26 (2,077 total), Gooding 11 (773 total), Jerome 10 (1,655 total)*, Lincoln 1 (303 total), Minidoka 6 (1,636 total), Twin Falls 29 (5,891 total)

IDOC inmate dies of COVID-19

A 63-year-old Idaho State Correctional Institution inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Boise hospital, the Idaho Department of Correction reported Monday.

The man was transferred from ISCI to the hospital on Nov. 18. He was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m. Monday. IDOC did not disclose the man’s name.

ISCI is a men’s prison in Kuna that houses about 1,400 inmates.

The man was the sixth person incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the IDOC to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

Crush the Curve adds temporary COVID-19 testing site at Boise Airport

Starting Wednesday, Crush the Curve will offer coronavirus tests at the Boise Airport economy lot — located at 5600 West Victory Road — according to a news release from the group.

No-cost testing will be available for those who have symptoms or have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. For people with insurance, the lab processing the test will bill your insurance provider, and all co-pays are waived through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. For those without insurance, the same act covers the cost of testing.

Test results are typically returned 24-36 hours after the test arrives at a lab for processing, according to Crush the Curve. The group also performs testing at the Ten Mile Crossing Development, located at 2775 West Navigator Drive in Meridian.

To register for a coronavirus test, go to crushthecurveidaho.com and take an online assessment. At the end of the assessment, you will be given a case number, which you will need to bring to the appointment.

Daily Details

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 4,448 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 829 admissions to the ICU and 5,501 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Dec. 6, the health system was reporting 137 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 446 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 19%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Dec. 6, the health system was reporting 92 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 278 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 26.8%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Dec. 1 : District Services (5), DTEC (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Junior High (1), Taft Elementary (1), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Whitney Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for Nov. 23-Dec. 6: Centennial High (13), Central Academy (1), Eagle Academy (4), Eagle High (10), Idaho Fine Arts (1), Meridian Academy (2), Meridian High (20), Mountain View High (22), Renaissance High (10), Rocky Mountain High (22), Crossroads Middle (1), Eagle Middle (5), Heritage Middle (10), Lake Hazel Middle (10), Lewis and Clark Middle (10), Lowell Scott Middle (4), Meridian Middle (7), Sawtooth Middle (6), Star Middle (4), Victory Middle (6), Barbara Morgan STEM (3), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (2), Chaparral Elementary (1), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (3), Christine Donnell (4), Desert Sage Elementary (4), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Frontier Elementary (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (4), Hunter Elementary (3), Mary McPherson (2), Meridian Elementary (3), Paramount Elementary (3), Pepper Ridge Elementary (3), Pioneer School of the Arts (3), Pleasant View Elementary (2), Ponderosa Elementary (4), Prospect Elementary (4), Seven Oaks Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (3), Silver Sage Elementary (1), Star Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM Academy (1), Ustick Elementary (1), Willow Creek Elementary (2).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Monday, Health and Welfare reported that 494,914 people had been tested statewide. About 19% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 24,704 Adams 101, Bannock 3,064, Bear Lake 167, Benewah 281, Bingham 1,964, Blaine 1,299, Boise 127, Bonner 1,052, Bonneville 6,436, Boundary 185, Butte 113, Camas 42, Canyon 15,108, Caribou 269, Cassia 2,077, Clark 42, Clearwater 521, Custer 144, Elmore 743, Franklin 586, Fremont 723, Gem 876, Gooding 773, Idaho 733, Jefferson 1,358, Jerome 1,655, Kootenai 7,769, Latah 1,756, Lemhi 380, Lewis 208, Lincoln 303, Madison 4,116, Minidoka 1,636, Nez Perce 2,345, Oneida 128, Owyhee 694, Payette 1,486, Power 382, Shoshone 551, Teton 439, Twin Falls 5,891, Valley 235, Washington 675.