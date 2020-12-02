Boise-area health district wants to expand mask mandate, shut down sports

Central District Health has drafted a public health order with an expanded mask mandate for Ada, Elmore, Valley and Boise counties, new rules for bars and restaurants and a prohibition of most sporting events.

The order will be discussed and voted on during a special Board of Health meeting at 5:15 p.m. Friday. Board members asked CDH Director Russ Duke on Tuesday to post a draft of the order on the health district’s website for the public to view.

Potential changes if the order passes

Face masks would be required any time 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained from others who are not members of the same household, both indoors and outdoors. Any mask that incorporates a valve or vent, or contains openings, holes, or visible gaps, is noncompliant. The mask mandate would be new for Boise and Elmore counties. For Ada and Valley counties, it no longer limits the mandate to public spaces.

Businesses must implement curbside service or delivery when possible, and “ensure that employees work from home whenever possible.”

For restaurants, breweries, taprooms, wineries, distilleries and bars, bartops must be closed and patrons cannot stand. Patrons must be seated at tables 6 feet apart. No more than 10 people can be at one table (this rule doesn’t apply to bars).

All dance floors would be closed.

At bars and nightclubs, easily visible signs must be posted at all entrances, saying that any customer who has a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms must refrain from entering. Every bar and nightclub would have to utilize security personnel to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols, including physical distancing.

Bars and nightclubs with occupancy permits of less than 200 shall not exceed 50% of posted occupancy. Those permitted for 200-500 shall not operate beyond 30% capacity. Those permitted for occupancy above 500 shall not operate above 20% capacity.

If it passes, the order also would shut down all organized adult and youth athletics and activities if 6-foot distancing is not possible. That would apply to the high school basketball and wrestling seasons that are just getting started.

Gyms and fitness centers must limit capacity to no more than 50% and physical distancing of 6 feet must be maintained between people at all times, including in fitness classes.

Gatherings of 10 or more people, both public and private, would be prohibited. Gatherings for political expression and religious activities for the specific purpose of worship would not be prohibited as long as 6-foot distancing can be done and masks are worn.

“Gatherings” do not include schools, but the order does specify that when any person is inside a primary or secondary school facility, a mask must be worn.

Visits to long-term care facilities, jails and prisons must stop.

If the Board of Health approves the public health order, a violation of the order could be punishable by a misdemeanor, under Idaho Code 39-419. If convicted, it could be punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $300 fine.

The order is similar to Duke’s public health advisory, which the board approved Nov. 17. The advisory only offered strong recommendations for businesses and residents. This order would be mandatory and apply to all four counties in the health district. Some key differences between the advisory and the order are that restaurant dining rooms aren’t asked to close, gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed and bars aren’t being told to close early.

Ada County has added an average of 275.6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a new high. The rising caseload in Ada County and surrounding areas is having a major impact on hospital capacity, CDH reports.

Coronavirus most commonly spreads between people who are within 6 feet of one another, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles that are produced when an infected person talks, breathes, coughs, sneezes or sings. In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase the risk of airborne particles spreading from one person to another.

During the Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Duke explained that Ada County is on the verge of a public health crisis. He said the board should not wait for the governor to take action.

Gov. Brad Little has few restrictions in place statewide that are enforceable ways to combat spread of the coronavirus. Little has repeatedly said he wants to leave local health decisions to Idaho’s seven public health districts and declined to put a statewide mask mandate in place. The state does have a 10-person limit on gatherings.

How to comment on the order

Written public comments regarding the drafted order will be accepted until 5:15 p.m. Thursday. All comments can be emailed to boh@cdh.idaho.gov for the Board of Health to review before its Friday meeting.

The Friday meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on CDH’s YouTube page. An on-site public viewing room is available with limited seating at CDH headquarters, at 707 N. Armstrong Place in Boise.

Anyone at CDH must wear face coverings that adhere to specific requirements outlined on the Board of Health Meetings website. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet also must be followed.