Idaho’s death count is higher than average by more than 1,000, with weeks to go in 2020

By Halloween, Idaho had lost 1,127 more lives than average, according to data from the Idaho Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics.

More than half of the additional deaths through Oct. 31 were directly caused by COVID-19, the data show.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Thursday announced that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the state for the year — overtaking all other causes of death for the year but cancer and heart disease. During November, it was the top cause of death.

More than 300 of the increased deaths through the end of October were attributed to health conditions including heart diseases, diabetes, cerebrovascular conditions such as strokes, kidney and liver diseases. Those conditions can increase the likelihood of someone dying from the coronavirus disease — and a growing body of research suggests they can be worsened or even triggered by COVID-19.

Some Idahoans who oppose stringent public-health measures to curb the spread of the virus have argued that pandemic restrictions and economic woes are causing more people to die by suicide. The data show suicide deaths are 2% higher than average — meaning that suicide remains a public health emergency of its own, but with a growth rate that parallels the increase in Idaho’s population.

The state’s data are based on the cause of death reported on each person’s death certificate. Doctors or coroners determine the cause of death in Idaho.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also estimate the number of “excess deaths” each week for Idaho, as they have done for years. The CDC currently estimates that Idaho had 694 to 1,535 excess deaths — deaths above and beyond a typical year — since February. Anywhere from 56 to 623 of those deaths were from causes not attributed to COVID-19, the CDC estimates.

Idaho usually has one or two weeks with excess deaths each year, typically during flu season, CDC data show. This year, there were excess deaths during all but two weeks since July 12. Idaho had as many as 141 excess deaths the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 — 35% to 52% more deaths than typical for that week.

