With more than 800 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, Idaho surpasses 100,000 total

Idaho health officials on Sunday reported more than 800 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the state past a significant milestone: 100,000 cases.

According to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, there were 681 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 130 probable cases, for a total of 811 new cases. To date, there have been 85,544 confirmed cases and 15,053 probable cases, pushing the state total to 100,597. That news comes days after Idaho again broke hospitalization and positivity rate records.

Ada County reported 220 new confirmed cases, for a total of 22,195. Canyon was the only other county to report triple-digit cases — 143, for a total of 13,920.

The following counties also reported new cases on Sunday: Adams (3 new, 39 total), Blaine (7 new, 1,201 total), Boise (3 new, 109 total), Bonneville (87 new, 5,776 total), Camas (1 new, 41 total), Cassia (4 new, 1,979 new), Elmore (5 new, 659 total), Fremont (15 new, 664 total), Gem (18 new, 782 total), Gooding (3 new, 697 total), Jefferson (23 new, 1,203 total), Jerome (11 new, 1,577 total), Madison (83 new, 3,767 total), Owyhee (14 new, 625 total), Payette (10 new, 1,377 total), Teton (6 new, 420 total), Twin Falls (19 new, 5,631 total) and Washington (6 new, 637 total).

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported three new deaths late Saturday evening, each of them in Bonneville County: a man and a woman in their 70s, and a man in his 80s. IDHW also reported one new death in Cassia County, four new deaths in Minidoka County and one in Twin Falls County. No additional details were given for those deaths. As of Sunday, 926 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

DAILY DETAILS

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,978 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 749 admissions to the ICU and 5,018 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 28, the health system was reporting 120 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 453 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 22%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 28, the health system was reporting 85 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 279 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 26.3%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Nov. 17: Amity Elementary (1), Boise High (4), Borah High (5), Capital High (2), Collister Elementary (1), District Services (3), Fairmont Junior High (1), Frank Church High (1), Grace Jordan Elementary (2), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillcrest Elementary (3), Hillside Junior High (2), Les Bois Junior High (4), Liberty Elementary (2), Madison Early Childhood Education Center (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Junior High (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), South Junior High (3), Taft Elementary (2), Timberline High (5), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Washington Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for Nov. 16-29: Centennial High (5), Eagle High (11), Idaho Fine Arts (1), Meridian Academy (1), Meridian High (8), Mountain View High (15), Renaissance High (5), Rocky Mountain High (10), Virtual High School (1), Crossroads Middle (2), Heritage Middle (4), Lewis and Clark Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (9), Meridian Middle (4), Pathways Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (5), Star Middle (5), Victory Middle (6), Virtual Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (2), Christine Donnell (1), Desert Sage Elementary (1), Discovery Elementary (2), Eliza Hart Spalding STEM (3), Frontier Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (2), Hunter Elementary (1), Lake Hazel Elementary (2), Mary McPherson (5), Meridian Elementary (2), Pepper Ridge (3), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (2), Prospect Elementary (3), River Valley Elementary (4), Seven Oaks Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM Academy (1), Ustick Elementary (5).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Saturday, Health and Welfare reported that 473,037 people had been tested statewide. About 18% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 22,195, Adams 89, Bannock 2,724, Bear Lake 150, Benewah 261, Bingham 1,822, Blaine 1,201, Boise 109, Bonner 850, Bonneville 5,776, Boundary 160, Butte 104, Camas 41, Canyon 13,920, Caribou 263, Cassia 1,979, Clark 40, Clearwater 475, Custer 128, Elmore 659, Franklin 536, Fremont 664, Gem 782, Gooding 697, Idaho 684, Jefferson 1,203, Jerome 1,577, Kootenai 6,744, Latah 1,605, Lemhi 372, Lewis 174, Lincoln 288, Madison 3,767, Minidoka 1,586, Nez Perce 2,064, Oneida 109, Owyhee 625, Payette 1,377, Power 371, Shoshone 487, Teton 420, Twin Falls 5,631, Valley 198, Washington 637.