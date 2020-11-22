Idaho adds nearly 600 COVID-19 cases Sunday as pandemic total approaches 80,000

Idaho health officials on Sunday reported nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, pushing the state’s total number of cases for the duration of the pandemic closer to 80,000.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Eastern Idaho Public Health on Sunday reported 596 new confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state, and 188 probable cases. It’s the first time in a week that the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day; however, it appeared that at least one of the state’s seven health districts didn’t report new cases Sunday, contributing to a lower tally.

Three counties reported more than 100 new cases Sunday: Ada (154 new, 20,415 total), Bonneville (105 new, 5,408 total) and Canyon (156 new, 12,566 total). During the past week, Ada County’s seven-day moving average has decreased slightly from an average 272 new cases per day to 246 despite the county reporting a record-high 437 new cases on Friday. IDHW data on Sunday also showed that health officials subtracted 160 probable cases from Ada County’s total. There have been 3,040 probable cases in the county since March.

Officials did not report any new deaths Sunday. In the past week, 88 Idahoans died of COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 850.

Health and Welfare has reported 13,490 probable cases and estimates that 38,025 people have recovered from the virus. The department has reported 78,306 confirmed cases in Idaho since the pandemic began.

Other counties to record new confirmed cases Sunday include: Adams (1 new, 75 total), Blaine (6 new, 1,123 total), Boise (1 new, 96 total), Cassia (4 new, 1,836 total), Custer (2 new, 121 total), Elmore (5 new, 585 total), Fremont (8 new, 607 total), Gem (14 new, 612 total), Gooding (-2 new, 656 total), Jefferson (10 new, 1,124 total), Jerome (8 new, 1,491 total), Kootenai (6 new, 6,076 total), Lemhi (1 new, 369 total), Lincoln (1 new, 276 total), Madison (61 new, 3,422 total), Owyhee (10 new, 525 total), Payette (15 new, 1,262 total), Teton (4 new, 394 total), Twin Falls (23 new, 5,330 total) and Washington (3 new, 565 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,610 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 688 admissions to the ICU and 4,822 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 21, the health system was reporting 133 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 498 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 23%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 21, the health system was reporting 71 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 292 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 26.5%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Nov. 17: Amity Elementary (1), Boise High (4), Borah High (5), Capital High (2), Collister Elementary (1), District Services (3), Fairmont Junior High (1), Frank Church High (1), Grace Jordan Elementary (2), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillcrest Elementary (3), Hillside Junior High (2), Les Bois Junior High (4), Liberty Elementary (2), Madison Early Childhood Education Center (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Junior High (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), South Junior High (3), Taft Elementary (2), Timberline High (5), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Washington Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Nov. 9 through Nov. 22: Centennial High (7), Central Academy (2), Eagle Academy (4), Eagle High (35), Idaho Fine Arts (1), Meridian Academy (2), Meridian High (16), Mountain View High (30), Renaissance High (9), Rocky Mountain High (25), Virtual High School (1), Crossroads Middle (3), Eagle Middle (3), Heritage Middle (7), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Lewis and Clark Middle (4), Lowell Scott Middle (11), Meridian Middle (5), Pathways Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (7), Star Middle (11), Victory Middle (5), Barbara Morgan STEM (2), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (3), Chaparral Elementary (1), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (2), Christine Donnell (3), Desert Sage Elementary (2), Discovery Elementary (3), Eagle Elementary School of the Arts (3), Eliza Hart Spalding STEM (3), Frontier Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (3), Hunter Elementary (4), Joplin Elementary (1), Lake Hazel Elementary (5), Mary McPherson (4), McMillan Elementary (2), Meridian Elementary (6), Peregrine Elementary (2), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (2), Prospect Elementary (2), River Valley Elementary (5), Seven Oaks Elementary (3), Siena Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1), Star Elementary (2), Summerwind STEM Academy (1), Ustick Elementary (6).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Saturday, Health and Welfare reported that 453,872 people had been tested statewide. About 17.2% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 20,261, Adams 74, Bannock 2,489, Bear Lake 139, Benewah 246, Bingham 1,698, Blaine 1,117, Boise 95, Bonner 747, Bonneville 5,303, Boundary 149, Butte 102, Camas 40, Canyon 12,410, Caribou 259, Cassia 1,832, Clark 40, Clearwater 326, Custer 119, Elmore 585, Franklin 471, Fremont 599, Gem 598, Gooding 658, Idaho 602, Jefferson 1,114, Jerome 1,483, Kootenai 6,070, Latah 1,499, Lemhi 368, Lewis 156, Lincoln 275, Madison 3,361, Minidoka 1,489, Nez Perce 1,832, Oneida 98, Owyhee 515, Payette 1,247, Power 362, Shoshone 449, Teton 390, Twin Falls 5,307, Valley 174, Washington 562.