Idaho adds 3 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, more than 500 new cases

Idaho health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, as well as more than 500 new infections on Saturday.

Two of Saturday’s three reported deaths were in Ada County, where 180 people have now died from COVID-19. No details were given on the age or sex of the deceased. The third death was a Bonneville County man in his 50s. To date, 38 people in Bonneville County have died from COVID-19. This week alone, officials reported 61 new Idaho deaths related to the disease.

The new deaths come amid a sustained surge in cases that continued Saturday, when health officials reported 512 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

Ada County reported 139 new cases, bringing its total for the pandemic to 15,226 cases. No other counties reported triple-digit numbers on Saturday, a change of pace from earlier in the week. Ada County also reported 63 probable cases, bringing the county’s total cases for Saturday to 202.

Still, 13 of Idaho’s 44 counties reported double-digit numbers of new cases on Saturday. Among them were several of the more populated counties in Idaho (like Canyon County, which added 34 cases to total 9,580 cases) and some more rural counties like Cassia (26 new, 1,338 total) and Minidoka (23 new, 1,151 total), which have become hot spots in recent weeks. Other counties that added double-digit new cases include: Bannock (29 new, 1,914 total), Bingham (13 new, 1,294 total), Bonneville (15 new, 3,711 total), Elmore (12 new, 415 total), Gooding (11 new, 501 total), Jerome (16 new, 1,030 total), Kootenai (57 new, 4,170 total), Lemhi (11 new, 252 total), Madison (18 new, 2,400 total) and Twin Falls (39 new, 3,788 total).

The following counties also reported new COVID-19 cases on Saturday: Bear Lake (1 new, 70 total), Benewah (2 new, 179 total), Blaine (2 new, 867 total), Boise (3 new, 69 total), Bonner (6 new, 468 total), Boundary (2 new, 89 total), Caribou (5 new, 229 total), Clearwater (4 new, 131 total), Custer (1 new, 87 total), Franklin (4 new, 321 total), Fremont (7 new, 464 total), Gem (2 new, 385 total), Jefferson (6 new, 832 total), Latah (1 new, 948 total), Lincoln (2 new, 205 total), Nez Perce (5 new, 865 total), Oneida (5 new, 59 total), Owyhee (1 new, 369 total), Payette (2 new, 1,019 total), Power (1 new, 317 total), Shoshone (1 new, 282 total), Teton (5 new, 278 total) and Valley (2 new, 118 total).

Officials subtracted one case in Washington County (431 total).

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare added 233 new “probable” cases on Saturday, for a total of 8,209. The state’s seven-day moving average of new confirmed and probable daily cases fell slightly on Saturday to 844. It hit a peak last Monday of an average 898 new cases per day.

There have been 56,508 confirmed cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Health and Welfare estimates that 29,867 of those cases have recovered.

Boise State University reports 43 new cases

Boise State University reported 43 COVID-19 cases associated with its campus for the week of Oct. 23-29. According to the school’s data, two of those cases were in faculty or staff, eight were in residential students and 33 were in off-campus students.

It’s the fewest weekly cases reported during the fall semester since the week of Sept. 10, when there were 42 campus-associated cases reported. The university hit a peak the first week of October with a record 97 BSU-affiliated cases in one week.

DAILY DETAILS

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 2,594 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 551 admissions to the ICU and 3,958 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Oct. 30, the health system was reporting 79 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 452 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 15%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Oct. 30, the health system was reporting 30 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 357 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.2%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Oct. 20: Amity Elementary (2), Boise High (4), Borah High (1), District Services Center (1), Fairmont Junior High (5), Frank Church High School (3), Grace Jordan Elementary (1), Hawthorne Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Liberty Elementary (1), Longfellow Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (2), Monroe Elementary (2), Mountain View Elementary (1), North Junior High (4), Riverglen Junior High (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Roosevelt Elementary (2), Shadow Hills Elementary (2), Timberline High (5), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), West Junior High (2), White Pine Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Oct. 11-24: Centennial High (4), Eagle High (3), Idaho Fine Arts Academy (1), Meridian High (13), Mountain View High (6), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (3), Eagle Middle (3), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Lowell Scott Middle (2), Meridian Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Victory Middle (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hunter Elementary (1), McMillan Elementary (1), Meridian Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (3).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Friday, Health and Welfare reported that 385,982 people had been tested statewide. About 14.6% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 15,226, Adams 58, Bannock 1,914, Bear Lake 70, Benewah 179, Bingham 1,294 Blaine 867, Boise 69, Bonner 468, Bonneville 3,711, Boundary 89, Butte 89, Camas 35, Canyon 9,580, Caribou 229, Cassia 1,338, Clark 33, Clearwater 131, Custer 87, Elmore 415, Franklin 321, Fremont 464, Gem 385, Gooding 501, Idaho 361, Jefferson 832, Jerome 1,030, Kootenai 4,170, Latah 948, Lemhi 252, Lewis 80, Lincoln 205, Madison 2,400, Minidoka 1,151, Nez Perce 865, Oneida 59, Owyhee 369, Payette 1,019, Power 317, Shoshone 282, Teton 278, Twin Falls 3,788, Valley 118, Washington 431.