COVID-antibody plasma is worth more. Is anyone really contracting the virus on purpose?

Boise State University and University of Idaho spokespeople both say the schools have no indication that any students are intentionally trying to contract the coronavirus in order to cash in on plasma sales.

The subject made headlines this month when administrators at Brigham Young University-Idaho, in Rexburg, had to issue a public statement condemning such action, and even the local health district sent out a warning. That came after word spread that some students at BYU-I were trying to get sick so they could later sell their plasma, which would contain COVID-19 antibodies and therefore earn them more money.

“Students who are determined to have intentionally exposed themselves or others to the virus will be immediately suspended from the university and may be permanently dismissed,” the statement from BYU-I read.

The school called any such action a “reckless disregard for health and safety.”

Since then, there have not been any reports of students’ intentional infections, and it does not appear that any such disregard is occurring at BSU or U of I, or in the community in general.

“We are not aware of this happening and we strongly condemn any activity where individuals would intentionally contract COVID-19,” Vlasta Hakes, director of corporate affairs for plasma donation center Grifols, wrote in an email.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued multiple public service announcements during the pandemic, asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to help sick patients.

The Mayo Clinic outlines that “blood donated by people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 has antibodies to the virus that causes it. The donated blood is processed to remove blood cells, leaving behind liquid (plasma) and antibodies. These can be given to people with COVID-19 to boost their ability to fight the virus.”

In April, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise announced that its doctors were the first in Idaho to try convalescent plasma therapy as a treatment for COVID-19.

The Statesman reached out to some plasma donation banks for more information. While the the American Red Cross does not offer payment for donations, other centers do.

Alicia Highlander is a spokesperson for BioLife Plasma Services, which has multiple centers across Idaho, including in Meridian and Nampa. BioLife declined to specify how much money a person can make by selling plasma, but acknowledges that there is payment for the service.

BioLife’s website touts the statement, “Earn up to $600 in eight donations.”

“Given the urgency and importance of collecting convalescent plasma from the population of recovered COVID-19 patients, we have offered additional compensation for the first two donations of convalescent plasma,” Highlander said over email. “The more convalescent plasma we collect — and the more quickly we do so — directly influences the timeline for developing a potential therapy for COVID-19.”

She said the company has been clear and direct about anyone trying to get infected purposefully.

“BioLife Plasma Services strongly condemns the practice of those who may be actively seeking to contract COVID-19 in order to be compensated for their donation upon recovery,” Highlander said.

Grifols, another plasma donation center in Idaho, also pays more to patients who have had the virus, but it’s not a set amount. In Idaho, fees for new donors can range from $375-$500 in a month, depending on promotions and the frequency with which the donor contributes.

“Donating plasma can take longer than donating blood, and plasma donors can donate twice in a seven-day period with at least 48 hours in between donations,” Hakes said. “Donation amounts and any bonuses offered vary by donor center. Compensation is higher for those donors who have recovered from COVID-19 due to the extra screening and time required.”

Grifols maintains that health and safety have always been the priority during the pandemic. “We adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety within our centers beyond what is recommended by CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining critical and essential service,” Hakes said via email.

The plasma center was not aware of any donors who knowingly contracted the virus, according to Hakes.

Eastern Idaho Public Health still has not confirmed any intentional infections from BYU-I, but Madison County remains a coronavirus hot spot. On Tuesday, Madison County reported 45 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the countywide total to 2,281 cases.