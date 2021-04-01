These volunteers help Boise-area businesses solve problems free. How to get their help

Chart and dollar bill Getty Images

Treasure Valley Score was formed in April 1971. The office was established as a volunteer organization and resource partner of the Small Business Administration within the Idaho Regional SBA office.

The community project’s focus in the beginning years was to provide mentoring to new businesses, helping them to understand and use the basic tools in organizing their business for success and supporting their customers and clients, mainly in a one-on-one environment.

That has since expanded to group workshops and electronic webinars. It is estimated that in the 50 years since formation, local volunteers have assisted in starting and sustaining over 6,000 businesses and supported the addition of over 12,000 jobs in the Treasure Valley, at no charge.

SCORE volunteers typically have had more than 35 years of business experience apiece. Their backgrounds include business ownership and executive experience in finance, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, human resources, education, construction, law and accounting.

Their clients have included businesses in food services, food products and restaurants; beverages; instrumentation; innovative technology; transportation and supply management; professional services such as accounting, medical, legal and consulting; and several of our favorites: sport-aircraft design, drone-based surveying, bowling alleys, veterinary practice and medical transportation.

Because of COVID-19, the chapter lately has provided virtual mentoring instead of face-to-face sessions nd has expanded its webinar offerings to a full schedule covering: the use of social media, website design, marketing, business-plan preparation, and business basics.

Many chapter members are military veterans and are proud of their support of the armed services. In 2010 Treasure Value SCORE initiated the Boots 2 Business workshop program at Mountain Home Air Force Base. The two-day workshop provides business fundamentals to personnel interested in starting a small business after leaving the service. Over 8 years, 30 workshops were held and 720 service personnel attended.

During the chapter’s recent, history 300 small=business articles were published by area newspapers and magazines. 160 of those articles were featured by the Idaho Statesman in its Business Insider magazine. Those articles were later compiled into The Entrepreneur’s Handbook and published by Treasure Valley SCORE.

The former and current volunteers of Treasure Valley SCORE are proud of their many contributions provided to the growth and success of the Idaho business community. For mentoring appointments, webinar schedules and general information, check the website, treasurevalley.score.org.

Reach C. Norman Beckert at norm.beckert@ scorevolunteer.org.