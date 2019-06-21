These are Idaho convicts. They’re happy as they paint. We should be too. Here’s why

Who are the inmates that make up Idaho’s prison system? It’s no secret that Idaho’s prisons and jails are overcrowded. The Idaho Department of Correction has 7,840 total beds at its facilities statewide — but it has about 8,600 inmates. Here are the latest statistics on inmates in Idaho's prison system. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It’s no secret that Idaho’s prisons and jails are overcrowded. The Idaho Department of Correction has 7,840 total beds at its facilities statewide — but it has about 8,600 inmates. Here are the latest statistics on inmates in Idaho's prison system.

This is a story of paint and prisoners, beginning at a small house in Boise’s North End.





The house is one of 45 being painted by NeighborWorks using 700 volunteers and $17,000 in paint donated by Sherwin Williams. Now in its 20th year, Paint the Town helps those with modest incomes — typically older single women — remain in their homes once the houses are painted and cleaned up.

Thirty of those volunteers are former inmates preparing to return to normal, productive lives while living at “re-entry centers.” For several weeks they’ve been painting area homes without pay (although they already receive $100 monthly to spend or save).

The Treasure Valley has three centers with 371 beds. Residents volunteer at the Idaho Food Bank, the Boise Bicycle Project, the Veteran’s Administration, the Humane Society, Rake Up Boise, Paint the Town, the Idaho Suicide Hotline, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics and other programs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some residents will also enter regular, full-time employment before being released, while giving 35 percent of their income back to the ir centers for room and board.

The 45 homeowners are thrilled, of course, but the other happy people are the re-entry volunteers. A group of women is consistently joyful and laughing as they paint. Consider the picture above. Might you hire Brittany Ward, Tawny Maki, Cassie Yoakum, Amanda Diaz or Donna Vaughn if you had the right job for them?

Women are pretty successful staying out of the corrections system, says their supervisor, Jim Dixon, because they’re often returning to children and families (or, in Donna’s case, horses and dogs). Men have a harder time.

Drug offender Jerry Hambrick in Paint the Town

At another painting site, I met with Jerry Hambrick, who has been in and out of prison for 20 years, and Sgt. Jim Brandner, Hambrick’s supervisor and a 23-year Idaho Correction Department veteran, to talk about a new approach to corrections called the Principles of Normalcy.

I’m told most male prisoners have poor social skills, are often co-dependent, blame others, and choose instant gratification to cope with anger and pain. Prison interrupts this too little — negatives still looping on negatives. Plus, prisoners are isolated. It’s really hard to start over after this when leaving with no money.

Under this new approach, Idaho’s prisons are slowly beginning to function more like a more normal environment. Prisons may look a little different, for example, with colored walls and couches. More significantly, prisoners are given choices, experience their positive or negative consequences, and will eventually find more to live for, more reasons to succeed.

Sgt. Jim Brandner of Idaho Correction Department

In re-entry centers, life becomes even more normal, with constant opportunities to “give back” to society.

“We feel successful and valued while volunteering and love giving away our limited income, like to Toys for Tots,” Hambrick says. “I’ve got a good chance this time.”

Brandner agrees but says he’ll miss Hambrick. Then I asked Brandner who his heroes are. Instead of naming, say, the corrections director or a supportive legislator, he points to the guys with the paint brushes. “These are my heroes,” he says. “It’s hard, but they stay strong every day!”

For me, this scene is touching and inspiring. After all, they’re guys.

More than a thousand inmates have applied to join the four re-entry centers. Two more centers are on the way, but more are needed. We all will benefit when prisoners can paint our towns as they step back into society.

Jerry Brady is a former newspaper publisher and a member of Compassionate Boise. jbrady2389@gmail.com