This is why those 2 Somali women earned their GEDs and a famous novelist spoke in Boise

Alejandra Whynman, left, with her daughter and her mother. Whynman is a young mother who came to the Learning Lab in Garden City reading at a fifth grade level, jumped four grades the first year, passed her GED her third year and was on her way to becoming a nurse as of February 2019. “Alejandra represents the tenacity and resilence of our students,” her tutors said when awarding her a scholarship at the lab’s annual Lunch for Literacy on Feb. 1. Provided by the Learning Lab