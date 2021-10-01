Company with Idaho stores announces in-store pharmacies to close. Walgreens buys accounts

Bi-Mart’s store in Kuna will soon no longer have an in-store pharmacy. Customers will be asked to go to a nearby Walgreens to fill their prescriptions.. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Bi-Mart announced Thursday it will shut down pharmacies at most of its 56 stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

The Eugene, Oregon, company sold its customer files and inventory of medications to Walgreens for an undisclosed price.

“This decision, while difficult, is strategically important as we move to strengthen our solid financial position and expand our plans for future growth in the Northwest,” CEO Rich Truett said in a press release.

Bi-Mart’s core business is healthy and strong, Truett said, in announcing that all of Bi-Mart’s stores will remain open.

“However, over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure has led in part to our decision,” he said.

The move follows Bi-Mart’s decision two years ago to stop filling prescriptions at 13 stores in the Portland area. At the time, Bi-Mart blamed rising medical costs and a new Oregon business tax for the pullout.

In some rural areas where Walgreens does not operate a nearby store, Bi-Mart said Walgreens will operate the existing pharmacies inside the stores.

It’s unclear whether some of Bi-Mart’s five Idaho stores will continue to have a pharmacy inside. Walgreens operates stores in Emmett, Kuna and Caldwell, where three Bi-Mart stores are located. But there are no Walgreens stores in Star or Weiser, although it has pharmacies in Meridian, Boise and Ontario, Oregon.

Don Leber, a Bi-Mart spokesperson, said by email that Walgreens is looking at which Bi-Mart stores they might maintain a pharmacy inside. A Walgreens spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.

The companies expect to begin transferring prescription files this month and to have the process completed by January. Bi-Mart pharmacists and pharmacy employees will be given the opportunity to apply for available positions at Walgreens.

Bi-Mart customers whose prescription files are being transferred will be notified by mail.

