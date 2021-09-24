Business
0924 Clearwater Analytics
Privately held Boise software company Clearwater Analytics got a huge boost when its initial public offering debuted Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Clearwater’s shares opened 32% higher, at $23,75, than the IPO price of $18 per share.
“We are really thrilled to be here today,” CEO Sandeep Sahai said by phone from the NYSE, where 100 employees from Boise and other offices joined him for the announcemn.
This story was originally published September 24, 2021 11:58 AM.
