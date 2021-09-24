Business

0924 Clearwater Analytics

Privately held Boise software company Clearwater Analytics got a huge boost when its initial public offering debuted Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Clearwater’s shares opened 32% higher, at $23,75, than the IPO price of $18 per share.

“We are really thrilled to be here today,” CEO Sandeep Sahai said by phone from the NYSE, where 100 employees from Boise and other offices joined him for the announcemn.

Read Next

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 11:58 AM.

Profile Image of John Sowell
John Sowell
Reporter John Sowell has worked for the Statesman since 2013. He covers business and growth issues. He grew up in Emmett and graduated from the University of Oregon.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Albuquerque, soccer team seek to build stadium if bond OK’d

September 24, 2021 12:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service