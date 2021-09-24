Privately held Boise software company Clearwater Analytics got a huge boost when its initial public offering debuted Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Clearwater’s shares opened 32% higher, at $23,75, than the IPO price of $18 per share.

“We are really thrilled to be here today,” CEO Sandeep Sahai said by phone from the NYSE, where 100 employees from Boise and other offices joined him for the announcemn.

Read Next business 0924 Clearwater Analytics September 24, 2021 11:58 AM

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 11:58 AM.