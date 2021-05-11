Time to spruce up your resume. Boise-area employers are looking to hire at May job fair

A “Now Hiring” sign at a job fair in San Jose, California. Bloomberg

Boise-area employers, like Amazon and St. Luke’s Health System, are in search of workers. Local employers are looking to fill more than 2,200 jobs at a job fair later this month.

Amazon, St. Luke’s and Capitol Distributing are among the over 70 employers looking to hire at the Idaho Department of Labor’s All-Star outdoor job fair.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the GALS Quad softball fields, 4700 Skyway St., in Caldwell.

The first half hour is dedicated to military veterans, the department said in a news release.

Participating employers are looking for warehouse associates, electrical engineers, certified medical assistants, customer service reps, food plant operators, maintenance technicians, superintendents, fork lift drivers, custodians, landscapers and other workers, the department said.

For a full list of employers at the Caldwell event, visit Labor’s calendar of events.

Most jobs pay between $11 and $29 per hour and include benefits, the department said. Some employers are also offering signing bonuses.

The department suggests job seekers bring resumes, have all the information needed to fill out job applications, and be prepared to discuss related skills and abilities with employers.

All participants will be asked to wear a mask and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.

Tips for writing resumes and completing applications can be found in the online guide Maximize Your Job Search.

The department also offers one-page sheets, “Resume Tips” and “Job Application Tips,” as PDFs.

Customers with disabilities who need reasonable accommodation to participate should call Labor’s Caldwell local office at (208) 364-7781. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.