This Good Sam home in Boise wants you to know: We’re not the ones going out of business

The Good Samaritan Home for people at risk of homelessness at 3501 W. State St. Good Samaritan Home

The phone calls began pouring in at Good Samaritan Home in Boise soon after the Idaho Statesman reported that a nursing home with a similar name will close in May.

“We’ve been getting so many calls about whether we’re closing and people trying to recruit our staff,” Danielle Sanders, Good Samaritan Home’s executive director, said by phone. “We’ve been here almost 80 years and we’re not going anywhere.”

The calls started after the Statesman reported Wednesday that Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village is set to close May 20 after a federal agency canceled its contract, citing operating deficiencies that sometimes harmed patients. Without the contract, the nursing home is ineligible to receive reimbursement for services provided to Medicare and Medicaid patients.

The Good Samaritan nursing home also has a long history in Boise, providing skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services for 64 years. It’s operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, based in Sioux City, Iowa. It isnot affiliated with the Good Samaritan Home.

The Good Samaritan Home has a different mission: It provides housing for low-income people at risk of homelessness, veterans, seniors, and adults with physical and mental health disabilities. It is a Boise-based nonprofit overseen by a nine-member board of directors.

The home, which has 45 rooms, is located at 3501 W. State St., about a mile east of the nursing home, located at 3115 Sycamore Dr.

On Friday, Good Samaritan Home issued a news release titled “We are alive and well!”

“We are still hard at work serving our population with dignity and respect and will continue to do so in partnership with you, our generous supporters,” the release said. “Good Samaritan Home exists to provide shelter, food, and a sense of belonging to individuals through affordable housing.”