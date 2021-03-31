Sporting-goods store moving to Village at Meridian. Donuts, ‘tactical’ wear coming too

The Village at Meridian plans to build a 10,000-square-foot building across from Chik-fil-A off Eagle Road. It would house three to five tenants. One company, which hasn’t been publicly identified, has signed a lease. jsowell@idahostatesman.com

New stores are among changes are coming to The Village at Meridian.

One change is a new building that would fill one of the empty pads next to Eagle Road.

CenterCal Properties, the owner of The Village, is seeking a permit to build a 10,000-square-foot building at 3243 E. Village Dr. The spot is south across Village Drive from Chik-fil-A and west of Big Al’s.

The cost of the project is an estimated $1.8 million.

One tenant has already signed a lease, which will allow construction to begin, Hugh Crawford, The Village’s general manager, said by email. Other tenants are being lined up.

“We will be announcing tenants for this building in the coming weeks,” Crawford said.

There will be space for three to five shops, depending on the needs of each tenant, he said.

“Our leasing team is working on several other deals that will go in this building, but until the deals are finalized, I won’t know how many tenants that end up being,” he said.

Two new shops opened recently at The Village. Astro Galley of Gems, a third-generation family business founded in 1961, sells gems, fossils and minerals. It is located next to Texas de Brazil.

Twin Falls-based Remi Bleu Boutique specializes in home decor, furnishings as well as clothing for babies, children and women. It is located between White House Black Market and Grimaldi’s pizzeria.

They joined new shops Zoom+Care, Paddles Up Poke, R&R BBQ and Sid’s Garage.

Five other businesses are scheduled to open this spring. They are:

▪ Duck Donuts — The food shop will offer doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches, coffee, milkshakes and sundaes. It will open in April near Chipotle.

▪ Purple Mattress — The bed and mattress store, opening in April, will be located between Columbia and Carhartt.

▪ Market Optical — A luxury optical boutique with a designer frames and sunglasses. Located next to Chip Cookies, it will open in spring.

▪ Sierra (formerly known as Sierra Trading Post) — The clothing and outdoor recreation equipment supplier will hold its grand opening May 15 next to Marshalls department store. The space was formerly occupied by Toys ‘R’ Us. Sierra’s current store at 530 E. Sonata Lane will close about a week before the new store opens, a company spokesperson said. That building is being offered for lease.

▪ 5.11 Tactical — It’s the first Idaho store for the men’s and women’s tactical gear, apparel and accessories retailer. The store will be located between Café Zupas and Restore Hyper Wellness, opening in late spring.

The Village opened in 2013. The shopping center has more than 100 tenants occupying 562,000 square feet of space in buildings with European-style architecture.

The new building was first reported by BuildZoom.com.