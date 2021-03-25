19-story Boise building to get new signs. A 19-acre car dealership. Coming near you

The sign on the US Bank Building will get an update. The old sign, left, will be replaced with two new ones, right. City of Boise filings

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Boise

David Baker with Aim Sign Co. is seeking to remove the existing sign on the 19-story U.S. Bank building in downtown Boise and install two new signs on the building’s southwest and southeast corners.

The signs are logos for U.S. Bank but in different locations. According to city filings, the existing sign will be removed and discarded, and the wall will be painted and patched after removal.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5. Testimony will be taken remotely at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

The U.S. Bank Building will get updated signs for the bank. The old sign, left, will be replaced with two new ones, right. City of Boise filings

—

Idaho Capital Asian Market is seeking a permit to expand its grocery store at 3107 N. Cole Road.

The company wants to add an unused portion of the existing building, which has 11,397 square feet, nearly doubling the size of the store. It would add new cooler and freezer space, along storage space.

The Idaho Capital Asian Market wants to expand into an unused portion of its building at 3107 N. Cole Road. The photo was taken before the store opened three years ago. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

—

With on-site church services closed, St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, across State Street from the Capitol, has hired contractors to renovate the interior.

Among other things, the original pews and kneelers have been removed and shipped off for repair and refinishing, wooden floors are being refinished, and roofs are being replaced on the 119-year-old cathedral and Tuttle House.

The parish is also beginning a preservation program to restore and protect its 29 stained glass windows, some of which date back to the late 1800’s. The collection includes works by Louis Comfort Tiffany of New York City and Charles J. Connick of Boston.

The cathedral is the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of Idaho.

—

Kal Pacific and Associates, a California-based company, is seeking to build a mixed-used development at 580 N. Cole Road.

The development would include 136 apartments, 21,760 square feet of self-storage space and 1,000 square feet of retail space on 2.13 acres. The building will be five stories, and the second through fifth stories will be apartments.

The applicant is seeking a conditional use permit and the modification to a development agreement for the development. Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5. Testimony will be taken remotely at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

A rendering of proposed apartments, retail space and self-storage space at 580 N. Cole Road. City of Boise filing

—

Grover Rentals is seeking to build 12 townhouses next to 16 existing apartments on Grover Road on the Bench.

The new apartments would be from 5454 to 5484 W. Grover St., near the intersection of West Franklin Street and South Curtis Road.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5. Testimony will be taken remotely at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

—

Heidi and Brian Ramos are seeking to open a new food truck park on properly formerly occupied by Tates Rents at 4191 W. State St.

City filings show the plan is to operate a tavern with beer, wine, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages in a main building, with up to five food trucks around the building.

The pod will offer “a variety of ethnic and local cuisine.” There will be indoor and outdoor seating, and the pod is expected to be open year-round.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5. Testimony will be taken remotely at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

Cart Life plans to have a bar pouring beer in the former Tates Rents lobby. The garage doors, replaced with glass versions, will connect indoor seating to outdoor patio area. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

—

These two Boise intersections would get rebuilt under plans getting underway at the Ada County Highway District:

▪ Overland Road and Vista Avenue, on the Boise Bench, might lose the extra right-turn lane from southbound Vista to westbound Overland that avoids the intersection and does not require motorists to stop.

▪ Rose Hill and Owyhee streets might get a miniature roundabout.

The changes are intended to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

ACHD is hiring consultants to tell adjacent businesses, property owners, schools and neighborhood groups about the projects and hear concerns. Mailers will be sent, and a newly posted online survey will be available through April 5. Then the district will develop specific concepts to offer for public review this summer.

—

The Ada County Public Defender’s Office is seeking a permit to remodel the former Ada County Courthouse cafe for added office and work space.

—

Boise Skateboard Supply is seeking an occupation permit at 10383 W. Fairview Ave., just east of North Five Mile Road. The space was previously occupied by Check Into Cash.

—

Garden City

Jeff Hatch with Hatch Design Architecture seeks to develop 44 duplexes and seven townhouses at 8875 W. State St. and 6144 N. Arney Lane.

Hatch seeks a rezoning of the 6.6-acre parcel from R-2 low-density residential zoning to C-2 General Commercial. A hearing before the Garden City Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

—

Todd Campbell Contruction is seeking a final plat approval for 12 townhouses on a 0.7-acre site at 3857 N. Reed St., near the Greenbelt east of East 40th Street.

—

Meridian

Dean Pape of the Idaho Auto Mall is asking the city of Meridian to approve nine commercial lots for a Kendall Ford Auto Center on 19 acres at 1690 W. Overland Road.

The development would include a sales space, an installation building, a reconditioning building for used cars and a space for vehicle accessory sales.

The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a hearing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

A rendering of a service center proposed for the Kendall Ford Auto Center in Meridian. City of Meridian filing

—

Brighton Development is seeking to build 49 houses on 19 acres at 4020 N. Black Cat Road as part of the Quartet Southeast subdivision.

The Meridian City Council has scheduled a hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

—

Brad Marczuk of Boise is seeking to build a 72,000-square-foot office building at 1800 S. Bonito Way.

The three-story building would have 24,000 square feet on each floor, according to city filings.

—

Bach Homes of Draper, Utah, is seeking to build a 97,000-square-foot self-storage complex at 3280 E. River Valley St.

City filings show the project is valued at $7 million.

—

Star

Kerry Lawson of Star is seeking to annex and rezone 150 acres to build 320 houses on the property.

The property is south of West State Street in both Canyon and Ada counties.

The Star City Council has scheduled a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. Testimony will be taken in person at Star City Hall, 10769 W. State St.

—

Notable

Boise-based M&W Markets has bought a small grocery chain based in Vale, Oregon.

Logan’s Markets operated stores in Vale and Redmond in Oregon and in Marsing and Filer in Idaho. The purchase gives M&W 17 locations, with Idaho stores in Boise, McCall, Fruitland, Parma and Gooding. M&W also operates convenience stores in Emmett and Cascade.

—