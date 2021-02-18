Apartments in Meridian, Boise. Houses. Roundabouts at 2 intersections. Coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Meridian

Trilogy Development is seeking to build the Foxcroft Subdivision of 216 apartments and 85 houses just west of Ten Mile Road, halfway between Franklin Road and Cherry Lane.

The developer is requesting the city to annex 23 acres, approve a preliminary plat with 85 building lots and 31 common lots, and approve a conditional use permit for 216 apartments as part of the project. There would be nine apartment building, each three stories high. Plans call for 54 one-bedroom and 162 two-bedroom units.

The development would also include the construction of a bridge over Ten Mile Creek.

The project is scheduled to go before Meridian’s Planning and Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. People can join the public hearing virtually by visiting meridiancity.org/government/virtualmeeting.

A rendering of apartments proposed as part of the Foxcroft subdivision. If approved, there will be 216 new apartments in Meridian. City of Meridian filing

—

LeanFeast, a California company that offers prepared healthy meals to go, has applied to modify a space that formerly housed a cell phone shop at 2830 N. Eagle Road.

The store would be the company’s first in Idaho, according to LeanFeast’s website.

—

The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, is expanding into the space next door to add 1,545 square feet, including a new bar, according to city filings.

—

Boise

El-Ada Community Action Partnership is seeking a permit to build 40 apartments for low-income tenants at 10881 W. Florence Drive, west of North Five Mile Road.

Celebration Acres will include apartments with two, three and four bedrooms. The project, with one three-story building, is for low-income and very low-income families.

A rendering of an apartment building proposed as part of the Celebration Acres neighborhood. City of Boise filings

—

Matthew Wilson of 1714 Cole Road LLC of Nampa is seeking a permit to build a 24-unit apartment building at 1714 N. Cole Road, one block north of Fairview Avenue.

The project would consist of two three-story buildings. Each apartment would have about 860 square feet. The project would also include a clubhouse.

—

Travel Centers of America is seeking an updated occupancy permit at its truck stop at 4115 S. Broadway Ave. The permit update is required to allow the Newton, Massachusetts, company to apply for a liquor license.

—

DariGold is seeking a permit to replace two silos at its dairy at 618 N. Allumbaugh St. The work is estimated to cost $400,000.

—

Datum Tech Solutions, a Seattle company that sells and rents construction technology and software, is seeking an occupation permit at 2816 S. Orchard St. The company plans to open a service center to repair and calibrate equipment.

—

Kuna

The Kuna City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 16, to approve a preliminary plat and a rezone for the 28-house Rockaway Cove subdivision.

The subdivision will have 28 buildable lots and three common lots across 9.7 acres, according to city filings. It has been rezoned from Ag (agricultural) to R-6 MDR (medium density residential). It will be near the northwest corner of Swan Falls and King roads.

—

Caldwell

The Caldwell City Council has approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with Idaho Transportation Department to widen the Ustick Road overpass at Interstate 84 from two lanes to five.

The city has agreed to pay $3.5 million of the cost. The existing bridge was built in 1966.

—

Nampa

The Nampa Highway District is rebuilding intersections at Happy Valley and Victory roads, and at Star Road and Cherry Lane, into roundabouts.

Happy Valley Road southeast of the Nampa Municipal Airport will be closed between Victory and Amity roads beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

At the same time, the intersection will be relocated a tenth of a mile farther south to bring it outside the airport’s flight path.

All surrounding properties will be accessible, the highway district said in a news release. North-south traffic will be routed along Robinson Road, while east-west traffic will detour onto Amity Avenue. The closure will last until early May.

The Star Road-Cherry Lan intersection will also close on Monday, Feb. 22.

The project, which is meant to reduce congestion and a high crash rate, is scheduled to be finished by May 1. The intersection is now a four-way stop.

—

Star

Fiiz Boise, a soda and cookie shop, leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at 9651-9911 W. State St., Suite B, Building 1, Colliers International Idaho reports.

—