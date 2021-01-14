Business

Another clothing chain with a Boise store to close, liquidation sale underway

Women’s clothing retailer Christopher & Banks said it plans to “close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores” after declaring bankruptcy on Thursday.

The Plymouth, Minnesota, company, founded in 1956, operates 449 stores in 44 states. It has five stores in Idaho, including one at the Boise Towne Square mall. Other stores are in Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Chubbuck and Moscow. A previous store in Nampa’s Karcher Mall closed earlier.

Although the company’s website said the Boise store was closed on Thursday, it was open. A woman who answered the phone but didn’t identify herself said the store reopened Thursday after being closed several days.

A window sign didn’t mention liquidation, but it said the store was having an “Everything Must Go Sale.”

Nationwide, Christopher & Banks operates 315 MPW (Missy, Petite, Women) stores, 76 outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores and 28 C.J. Banks stores.

In a news release, CEO Keri Jones blamed the coronavirus pandemic for stifling sales.

“Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part,” Jones wrote.

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey came a month after Christopher & Banks announced the hiring of strategic advisers and said it was working to restructure its debt while exploring alternatives.

In June, the company obtained $10 million under the federal Paycheck Protection Program meant to help businesses keep workers employed.

Hilco Merchant Resources announced Thursday that it will handle the liquidation of inventory at all Christopher & Banks stores. It said customers would save 40% to 60% off original prices on all merchandise.

The sale will also include store fixtures.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of John Sowell
John Sowell
Reporter John Sowell has worked for the Statesman since 2013. He covers business and growth issues. He grew up in Emmett and graduated from the University of Oregon.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
  Comments  

Business

No uniform system for California’s mass vaccine rollout

January 14, 2021 4:39 PM

Business

Biden seeks to lift minimum wage to $15 an hour in stimulus plan

Business

Disneyland is scrapping its annual pass program

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service