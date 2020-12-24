This new building, from a former Boise council member, could change city’s skyline

Boise’s skyline could look a little different if a project from a former City Council member moves forward.

Scot Ludwig, a lawyer and developer, plans to submit plans for a 19-story building with condominiums, live/work space and an automated parking system for a project called The London. It would go up on 5th Street between Front and Broad streets. Plans shared by Hummel Architects, the team Ludwig is working with, show that the top 12 stories would be for condos.

At more than 230 feet tall, The London would be one of the tallest buildings in Boise. It would be slightly shorter than the Eighth & Main building (Zions Bank building), which stands at 323 feet, according to skyscraper-tracking database Emporis, and U.S. Bank Plaza, which is 267 feet tall.

The building would have dozens of units. Renderings show that the typical floor plan would be between 1,876 and 1,954 square feet. Each condo would have floor-to-ceiling windows, according to concept renderings, as well as a balcony. The penthouse would be two stories.

Those who buy in the building also would have access to 24/7 concierge services, a keyless entry system and extra storage, including a bike storage facility with a maintenance station.

The first two floors of the building include dedicated “live/work” space, as well as a common area. The next four floors are reserved for parking, and a rendering indicates those floors — each with 48 spaces — would utilize an “automated parking system.”

The seventh floor has “amenity space,” renderings show, with both indoor and outdoor space. On that floor, residents would have access to a social lounge, a “guest suite rental” space, a fitness center and a yoga studio. The plans indicate space for an “outdoor pet run and dog wash,” as well as an “elevated outdoor terrace with fire pits and al fresco dining and grills.”

Ludwig originally planned to build two large towers in the area, one on the property being developed and the other at 406 S. 5th St., across the street from the former Concordia University Law School. Both are currently used as parking lots. His company sold that property in March 2019, according to previous Statesman reporting, although it retained a three-year option to develop it.

Ludwig was formerly on the Boise City Council, appointed by former Mayor David Bieter in 2015. He won an election that November for a full four-year term, which ended in January 2020. Ludwig opted not to run for a second full term, telling the Statesman that the time he was putting in as a council member was putting stress on his law practice.

BoiseDev first reported on The London project.