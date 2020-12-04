Search our list of every Idaho employer that got U.S. Paycheck Protection Program money

In March, Congress approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that aimed in part to keep money in the pockets of businesses and their employees as shutdowns loomed.

The bill included the Paycheck Protection Program to provide small businesses and other employers with loans backed by the Small Business Administration. PPP’s goal was to forestall layoffs, furloughs or pay cuts as sales plummeted. A loan would be forgiven as long as a business used it for eligible expenses, at least three-fourths of which were payroll costs.

In Idaho, more than 30,000 businesses employing up to 500 people received a combined $2.6 billion. Boise-based Cradlepoint, Inc., for instance, got $10 million, the maximum amount available.

Loans in Idaho ranged from $100 to $10 million. The average loan was $83,619; the median (the midpoint of all loans) $22,030.

The SBA released only limited data on the loans. It reported loans worth more than $150,000 only in ranges, and loans less than that without the businesses’ names attached. This made it impossible to identify who got how much.

Multiple news organizations sued, leading a federal judge to order the SBA to release more information.

The Idaho Statesman has taken that data and created a searchable database. Now Idahoans can now see at how much money each Idaho recipient got.

The data is not perfect. It is based on information submitted by the lender to the SBA. Missing from some businesses is the number of jobs the money preserved. That in many cases is the result of a bad reporting: Companies were not required to provide that information to the SBA when applying for the loan, although they would need to later provide that data if they wanted the loans forgiven.

This database includes the name of the business, its city, the loan amount, how many jobs the business reported were protected by the money, and the date the loan was approved. You can search by any of those fields or click the section name to sort alphabetically or numerically.

You can look up your employer, your dentist, the hotel you visited on your last vacation — whatever you want.

The format used for this database may not load on all or devices or may load slowly. If you’re having trouble accessing it, try visiting this website instead to access the same database in a different format.